Tulsi Gabbard Looks So Different Without Makeup On
Tulsi Gabbard became a political star during her tenure as a Democratic representative in United States Congress from 2013-2021 (although a great deal of her fame came from her decision to dump her own political party). Gabbard transformed from a blue congresswoman in a leftist state to a Trump supporter who was even considered to be his VP running mate, so it's safe to say that, for better or worse, she's an expert at crafting her own public image.
And, while "makeup diva" isn't a descriptor that most would attribute to Tulsi Gabbard, her somewhat natural-looking makeup actually does a great deal to change her appearance. Although she favors some basic eye-framing makeup, blush, and a relatively neutral-hued lip, Gabbard has apparently mastered the no-makeup makeup look. Her beauty routine for public appearances looks fairly minimal, but some snaps of Gabbard truly sans cosmetics showed that what looks like a little product can go a very long way.
Tulsi Gabbard went makeup-free for military exercises
One of Tulsi Gabbard's most admirable accomplishments is her long record of military experience, as she rose through the ranks of the Hawaii Army National Guard during the early and mid aughts, and she even served two tours of duty, one in Iraq and another in Kuwait. So, it comes as little surprise that she posted some Instagram snaps of herself and a group of soldiers on duty in 2023.
It's definitely impressive that Tulsi can still hang with the troops and training at 43 years old, but what was also very notable was how she looked without a stitch of makeup on. Frankly, most people would probably love to look that good without cosmetics and in the process of doing strenuous work, but Gabbard's visage looked notably more monochromatic than it typically does when she's on stage. That mascara and eyeliner certainly makes her eyes pop, but we love a gal who isn't afraid to go bare-faced on social media, especially when she's pushing herself that hard!