Tulsi Gabbard Looks So Different Without Makeup On

Tulsi Gabbard became a political star during her tenure as a Democratic representative in United States Congress from 2013-2021 (although a great deal of her fame came from her decision to dump her own political party). Gabbard transformed from a blue congresswoman in a leftist state to a Trump supporter who was even considered to be his VP running mate, so it's safe to say that, for better or worse, she's an expert at crafting her own public image.

And, while "makeup diva" isn't a descriptor that most would attribute to Tulsi Gabbard, her somewhat natural-looking makeup actually does a great deal to change her appearance. Although she favors some basic eye-framing makeup, blush, and a relatively neutral-hued lip, Gabbard has apparently mastered the no-makeup makeup look. Her beauty routine for public appearances looks fairly minimal, but some snaps of Gabbard truly sans cosmetics showed that what looks like a little product can go a very long way.