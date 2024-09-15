Inappropriate Outfits We Can't Believe Carrie Underwood Wore

Carrie Underwood's drastic transformation since her "American Idol" debut has been a little tough for some of her fans to accept. But she ain't in Checotah anymore, and she's got an edgier look to prove it. One of the style snafus she regularly runs into is wearing outfits that her fans consider scandalous because they conflict with her former image as an average small-town country girl.

When she was competing on "American Idol," a typical Underwood outfit was blue jeans and a long-sleeved top. "Cleavage can be done in a tasteful manner — you can be intelligent, sexy and not have boobs everywhere," she told Glamour in 2007. She proved this over a decade later with the ethereal floral gown that she wore to the 2018 ACM Awards in Las Vegas. But when she rocked a sheer black jumpsuit with a similar plunging neckline during her "Reflection" residency in Sin City, some fans found the look positively sinful.

Underwood shared a photo of the outfit on Instagram, and the style shamers came out in full force. "Sing Church songs and then dress like this," one person wrote. "Kinda hypocritical.... Lost a lot of respect." Another person commented, "What happened to your standards? Really disappointed over this choice of clothes. (Lack of clothes)." A third person begged the "Dirty Laundry" singer, "Please take time to reflect before wearing this out again." In addition to sometimes dressing in a manner that some fans find offensive, Underwood has chosen outfits that were poor fits for the events she was attending, and her fashion choices have failed her in other surprising ways.