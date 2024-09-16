Here's Why Michael Jordan Has Disappeared From The Public Eye
Michael Jordan is indisputably one of the most famous and recognizable athletes in history. The former Chicago Bulls hooper took the game of basketball to new heights, and even the NBA website itself states that "By acclamation, Michael Jordan is the greatest basketball player of all time." Jordan wasn't just a player, he ultimately became his own brand, literally and figuratively. His fame grew far beyond the sport of basketball, and his absolutely iconic 'Air Jordan' collaboration with Nike ensured that his name would remain synonymous with the game long after he left the court.
Suffice it to say, few people on the planet could ever match Michael Jordan's celebrity, and his name and image could never fall into obscurity. And yet, while Jordan does make the occasional appearance at sporting events (he is the minority owner of the Charlotte Hornets and co-owns a NASCAR team, after all), his presence in public has nearly ended.
A 1989 interview with GQ could hold the answers to Jordan's need for privacy though, because the athlete doesn't seem to be too fond of fame, and he's concerned about how the world could perceive him if he makes a mistake.
Michael Jordan has a mean streak
Surprisingly, while Michael Jordan sought out a career that obviously comes along with quite the spotlight, and although he built up his celebrity image much further with his endorsement deals and brands, the basketball legend has a self-proclaimed cruel streak and a deep desire to escape it all on occasion.
As he explained to GQ, "I go into hiding. I just stay in. There's many days I don't want to be around people and I'm a nasty person, an evil person. I stay in till I'm back in the mood to deal with people again." Plenty of people need time to rest and recharge, and considering Michael Jordan's high profile, that likely becomes much more of a necessity. However, most people wouldn't characterize themselves as nasty or evil. We don't just have to take Jordan's word for it though, as he has shown his malicious side to others on occasion.
There are plenty of celebrities who can't stand Michael Jordan, but in one legendary incident, he actually came to blows with teammate Steve Kerr. After Jordan made a particularly brutal foul against Kerr, Kerr hit Jordan in the chest, and Jordan responded by punching Kerr in the eye. So it's safe to say, Jordan wasn't kidding when he said he needs time away from people!
Michael Jordan is always considering his brand
In 1989, Michael Jordan was established in the NBA, but he was not yet the superstar he ultimately became. So, the fact that he was concerned about his public image at that point shows that he recognized his own dark side, but also that his worst moments could outshine his best. When speaking to GQ, Jordan said, "The things that most scare me are the bad things — the things that would tear down Michael Jordan's image. That's the biggest fear I face."
That image-consciousness undoubtedly helped Michael Jordan build his net worth and empire far beyond what most professional athletes could ever even dream of. But judging by his own words and actions, staying out of the spotlight has done more to help Jordan's image rather than hurt it.
In fairness, it could be more than just his antisocial nature driving him to stay home, as Michael Jordan's image is obviously worth a pretty penny too. Jordan has spent a lot of his own money investing in businesses and athletics, so reserving his days or nights out to support his own brands like the Charlotte Hornets could be beneficial for his brand promotion as well as his sometimes unfriendly attitude.