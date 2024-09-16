Here's Why Michael Jordan Has Disappeared From The Public Eye

Michael Jordan is indisputably one of the most famous and recognizable athletes in history. The former Chicago Bulls hooper took the game of basketball to new heights, and even the NBA website itself states that "By acclamation, Michael Jordan is the greatest basketball player of all time." Jordan wasn't just a player, he ultimately became his own brand, literally and figuratively. His fame grew far beyond the sport of basketball, and his absolutely iconic 'Air Jordan' collaboration with Nike ensured that his name would remain synonymous with the game long after he left the court.

Suffice it to say, few people on the planet could ever match Michael Jordan's celebrity, and his name and image could never fall into obscurity. And yet, while Jordan does make the occasional appearance at sporting events (he is the minority owner of the Charlotte Hornets and co-owns a NASCAR team, after all), his presence in public has nearly ended.

A 1989 interview with GQ could hold the answers to Jordan's need for privacy though, because the athlete doesn't seem to be too fond of fame, and he's concerned about how the world could perceive him if he makes a mistake.