Dave Bautista's Drastic Weight Loss Is Starting To Worry Everyone

When "Guardians of the Galaxy" star Dave Bautista showed up at the 2024 Toronto International Film Festival looking far slimmer than he did while playing the beefy alien bruiser Drax the Destroyer, some fans became concerned. "What happened? Hope this was for a role and he's not sick or something," one person tweeted. Other fans tried to silence the chatter about the actor's appearance. As an example of why gossiping about a celebrity's weight is a bad idea, they pointed to the death of "Black Panther" star Chadwick Boseman. When internet trolls started cracking cruel jokes about Boseman's drastic weight loss online, they didn't know that he was secretly suffering from colon cancer.

Numerous celebrities have admitted to using the weight loss drug Ozempic, so there were some users on X, formerly known as Twitter, who assumed that Bautista had joined that club. However, on the "Insight with Chris Van Vliet" podcast, the actor revealed that this was not the case. He also assured fans that he's perfectly healthy. "They think I'm anorexic, but I'm still — I'm just a large human being. So, at 6'4", 240 pounds, next to your typical actor, I look like a gorilla," he said. "The Last Showgirl" star credited exercise and cutting his daily caloric intake down to 2,500 for his body transformation. On "Live with Kelly and Mark" (via People), Bautista revealed that his favorite method for burning those calories was jiu-jitsu. "I've sacrificed a lot of muscle. But I'm okay with it, because I just feel more comfortable," he shared. He also told Chris Van Vliet he hadn't been that size since he was a teen.