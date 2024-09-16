Meghan Markle Dons Her Shortest Dress Yet Since Ditching Royal Family
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, continues to enjoy her freedom away from the stuffy confines of the elitist nobility. During her time in the Firm, more than a few of Meghan's outfits absolutely scandalized the Royals. However, the super short dress she wore to a charity event at the weekend would have undoubtedly caused a right royal furor.
There are an inordinate number of strict rules the royal family has to follow regarding suitable attire. And a thigh-skimming, shoulder-baring dress most certainly wouldn't make the list, especially when paired with strappy, high-heeled sandals and aviator shades. But thankfully for Meghan, she's no longer bound by archaic British monarchy mandates. So she could flaunt her tanned and toned arms and legs without fear of a press reprisal. Still, her outfit did carry an appropriately royal price tag. The Giuliva Heritage Edda tweed dress retails at just under $1,400.
Meghan was celebrating an extra special day. In addition to raising funds for the Alliance For Children's Rights, a non-profit that advocates for children in foster care, it was Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex's 40th birthday. He was also clad in a suitably unsuitable royal outfit, although he wasn't flashing any flesh. Instead, Harry looked California casual in jeans, slip-ons, a white T, and a blue blazer.
Meghan and Harry are California dreamin'
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, is living her best life since exiting the Firm. She and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, enjoy the best of both worlds: maintaining high profile and privilege but without the confines and rigors of royal life. Instead, the couple is free to raise their two children, Prince Archie of Sussex and Princess Lilibet of Sussex, in the California sunshine while pursuing their many money-spinning projects.
Meghan and Harry are raking it in. Their media company, Archewell Productions, secured a Netflix deal reportedly worth $100 million — not bad for two people without any prior experience in the film industry. Archewell also had a $20 million production deal with Spotify, which ended prematurely in 2023 on decidedly bad terms.
"I wish I had been involved in the 'Meghan and Harry leave Spotify' negotiation. 'The F**king Grifters.' That's the podcast we should have launched with them," Bill Simmons, the streaming giant's head of podcast innovation and monetization, said on his podcast. "I have got to get drunk one night and tell the story of the Zoom I had with Harry to try and help him with a podcast idea. It's one of my best stories ... F**k them. The grifters." In February, Meghan announced a new podcast deal with Lemonada Media. "Being able to support a female-founded company with a roster of thought provoking and highly entertaining podcasts is a fantastic way to kick off 2024," she told Variety.