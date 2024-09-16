Meghan Markle Dons Her Shortest Dress Yet Since Ditching Royal Family

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, continues to enjoy her freedom away from the stuffy confines of the elitist nobility. During her time in the Firm, more than a few of Meghan's outfits absolutely scandalized the Royals. However, the super short dress she wore to a charity event at the weekend would have undoubtedly caused a right royal furor.

There are an inordinate number of strict rules the royal family has to follow regarding suitable attire. And a thigh-skimming, shoulder-baring dress most certainly wouldn't make the list, especially when paired with strappy, high-heeled sandals and aviator shades. But thankfully for Meghan, she's no longer bound by archaic British monarchy mandates. So she could flaunt her tanned and toned arms and legs without fear of a press reprisal. Still, her outfit did carry an appropriately royal price tag. The Giuliva Heritage Edda tweed dress retails at just under $1,400.

Meghan was celebrating an extra special day. In addition to raising funds for the Alliance For Children's Rights, a non-profit that advocates for children in foster care, it was Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex's 40th birthday. He was also clad in a suitably unsuitable royal outfit, although he wasn't flashing any flesh. Instead, Harry looked California casual in jeans, slip-ons, a white T, and a blue blazer.