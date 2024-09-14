Prince Harry's 40th Birthday Is A Tragic Reminder Of His Dark Past Decade

Harry, Duke of Sussex has lived under a microscope since the day he was born on September 15, 1984, but the past decade of his life has been one of incredible upheaval. He met Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, they married, and now they're the parents of two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet. He also released his best-selling memoir, "Spare," and he threw some shade at the royal family in his book.

He got the ball rolling on what are arguably his biggest charitable ventures yet in the last 10 years too, as he and Duchess Meghan started The Archewell Foundation in 2020, and in 2014 (just a few days before his 30th birthday in fact) the very first Invictus Games commenced.

There have been many positive changes in Prince Harry's life between 30 and 40, but there have been massive crises and tragedies that the Duke of Sussex has had to cope with too.