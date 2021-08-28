Why Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Are Proud Of Their Decision To Leave Royal Life

Queen Elizabeth II may have reportedly said Prince Harry will "always be welcomed back," but the thoughtful gesture is becoming less and less likely. According to an updated epilogue in "Finding Freedom," Harry and Meghan Markle apparently do not have "any regrets" about stepping back from royal duties, per Harper's Bazaar. The decision, which also saw the couple move with their son Archie from London to California, has received mixed responses. But despite not working as senior royals anymore, Harry and Meghan are still supporting charitable causes in the U.K., U.S. and worldwide — but without royal pressures. During the pair's controversial and candid Oprah interview, Meghan said she was suicidal within the palace and Harry claimed both his brother and father were "trapped." Since leaving London and royal life, the Sussexes are seemingly living a sunnier life ... but they have been busy.

In July 2020, Harry and Meghan bought a $14.65 million dollar mansion on a private, gated street in the exclusive Santa Barbara neighborhood, per Variety. Their neighbors apparently include Gwyneth Paltrow and Ariana Grande. (We wonder if they enjoy celery juices and jam sessions with them during their downtime?) The power couple also signed multi-million dollar deals with both Netflix and Spotify, and added "author" to the résumé with Meghan's successful children's book "The Bench" and Harry's memoir, to be released next year. And to top it off, the pair also welcomed their second child Lilibet (named after Queen Elizabeth II) on June 4.