Tragic Details About Demi Moore And Bruce Willis' Daughter Rumer

Rumer Willis has also been very open and forthcoming about her unhealthy relationship with alcohol and subsequent struggle with sobriety. "I wanted to share this because I am really proud of myself. Yesterday I celebrated 6 Months of Sobriety," she revealed on Instagram in July 2017 (via People). "It's not something I planned on but after the long journey of getting here I can honestly say I have never been more proud of myself in my entire life."

Months later, however, she explained to People that the decision to be sober wasn't one she made out of necessity but rather because she wanted to participate in "sober January." It wasn't until she finished the month that she realized how much better off she was by abstaining from alcohol. Unfortunately, however, many in the media took her social media revelation and ran with it, accusing the young celebrity of hiding a severe addiction. "I was like, 'I've kept it hidden because there's nothing [to hide.]'"

According to Willis, her relationship with alcohol didn't actually become unhealthy until after she witnessed her mother, Demi Moore, relapse. "When I stopped talking to my mom, then it kind of kicked up into high gear," she confessed during an appearance on "Red Table Talk." She added, "I literally started getting anxiety attacks about how bad I was gonna feel the next day. So I would be drunk and start hyperventilating and freak out. My friend even called 9-1-1 once." Thankfully, Willis is now seven years sober and counting!