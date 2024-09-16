Lip Reader Confirms What We Suspected About Jennifer Aniston On 2024 Emmys Red Carpet
Jennifer Aniston was dazzling in a sparkling gown at the 2024 Emmys, but it was her behavior on the red carpet that caught our attention. Just prior to the television awards event, Aniston showed off her eye-catching gown while pausing for photographers. Many were shouting instructions asking the "Friends" alum to strike various poses. Professional lip reader Nicola Hickling reviewed red carpet footage to give us insight into how Aniston had candidly responded. "Okay. Like this? Wow!" the veteran TV actor said to the photogs who congregated at the Emmys red carpet. After a bit, Aniston walked off to the left of where she had been posing, and showed off her sense of humor. "God damn press," she jokingly said while gesturing with her thumb at the throng of photographers. Even though a crowd was demanding her attention, Aniston was able to make light of the situation. The "Horrible Bosses" star continued to put her funny personality on display as she fielded questions.
ET caught up with Aniston on the red carpet of the Emmys, and wanted to know what question her "The Morning Show" character, Alex Levy, would ask her in real life. "How do you handle all the bulls***?" was Aniston's playful response. "That's too meta for me. I'm just trying to keep it together!" she told the interviewers.
There had been reports over the years of celebs who can't stand Jennifer Aniston, but according to her "The Morning Show" co-star, Mark Duplass, she was a delight to work with. "She's an international icon, and she should be closed, she should be guarded. She's just open spirited," Duplass told The Hollywood Reporter on the Emmys red carpet. Previously, reports of Aniston's on-set behavior led some to believe she was a diva, but that appears not to be the case.
Castmates gush over Jennifer Aniston
In February 2013, a source said that Jennifer Aniston had come across as standoffish while working on a movie because she chose to eat lunch in her trailer instead of with the cast and crew. "Her behavior is a clear indicator to everyone that she's not approachable," the insider told Radar at the time.
That report has turned out to be incongruous with what many co-stars have said about Aniston. Reese Witherspoon stars in "The Morning Show" alongside Aniston, but had originally met her while guest-starring on "Friends" in 2000. "She was so sweet to me. I was really nervous, and she was like, "Oh, my gosh — don't worry about it!" Witherspoon recalled to Harper's Bazaar in October 2019. Years later, the "Cruel Intentions" actor would trade on-screen barbs with Aniston, which proved difficult at times. "We just love each other [so] much," Witherspoon told People in September 2021. "She's literally one of the funniest people I've ever met."
Not only has he worked with her, but Adam Sandler has become real-life friends with Aniston over the years. He spoke at Aniston's ceremony when she received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in February 2012. "I love this girl, my wife loves this girl, the entire world loves this girl," the "Happy Gilmore" star said of Aniston. Years later, the pair teamed up for the "Murder Mystery" movies on Netflix, and Sandler continued to gush over his co-star. "Jennifer and I are great friends," he told Us Weekly in January 2020. "She works well without me. I'm just glad when she invites me for the ride!" Sandler added. Besides being funny and affable off-camera, Aniston also leads a fairly down-to-earth home life.
Jennifer Aniston's love for her dogs
Any fans that follow Jennifer Aniston on social media know that the "We're the Millers" actor enjoys spending time with her dogs at home. She has three dogs: Clyde, Sophie, and Lord Chesterfield. Aniston often posts about her furry friends on Instagram, and uploaded an adorable carousel in September 2021 about her latest addition to the pack. "One year with my lovable, squeezable, talkative (barks at air), cuddly, and not-so-little-anymore Lord Chesterfield," Aniston wrote while posting five snaps of the pooch which included a throwback of Lord Chesterfield as a puppy lying next to the "Wanderlust" actor on a yoga mat.
The following year, Aniston offered fans an inside glimpse at the quasi-chaos the dogs brought to her home life. Aniston uploaded a hilarious video of her attempting to work out at her home gym while her three dogs scattered all around the workout area. This gave fans a look at how grounded the Hollywood A-lister could be at home.
Aniston is dedicated to her pups, and even created an Instagram account for Clyde. In June 2024, the actor announced he had been given his own children's book titled "Clydeo Takes a Bite Out of Life." That was only the first of four books that were slated to be based on the adventures of Aniston's furry friend.