Lip Reader Confirms What We Suspected About Jennifer Aniston On 2024 Emmys Red Carpet

Jennifer Aniston was dazzling in a sparkling gown at the 2024 Emmys, but it was her behavior on the red carpet that caught our attention. Just prior to the television awards event, Aniston showed off her eye-catching gown while pausing for photographers. Many were shouting instructions asking the "Friends" alum to strike various poses. Professional lip reader Nicola Hickling reviewed red carpet footage to give us insight into how Aniston had candidly responded. "Okay. Like this? Wow!" the veteran TV actor said to the photogs who congregated at the Emmys red carpet. After a bit, Aniston walked off to the left of where she had been posing, and showed off her sense of humor. "God damn press," she jokingly said while gesturing with her thumb at the throng of photographers. Even though a crowd was demanding her attention, Aniston was able to make light of the situation. The "Horrible Bosses" star continued to put her funny personality on display as she fielded questions.

ET caught up with Aniston on the red carpet of the Emmys, and wanted to know what question her "The Morning Show" character, Alex Levy, would ask her in real life. "How do you handle all the bulls***?" was Aniston's playful response. "That's too meta for me. I'm just trying to keep it together!" she told the interviewers.

There had been reports over the years of celebs who can't stand Jennifer Aniston, but according to her "The Morning Show" co-star, Mark Duplass, she was a delight to work with. "She's an international icon, and she should be closed, she should be guarded. She's just open spirited," Duplass told The Hollywood Reporter on the Emmys red carpet. Previously, reports of Aniston's on-set behavior led some to believe she was a diva, but that appears not to be the case.