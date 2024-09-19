Bethenny Frankel's Most Inappropriate Outfits Ever

Age is just a number for Bethenny Frankel. And why not? The reality star activist is in the best shape of her life, and she's not afraid to show it off. However, some of Frankel's inappropriate outfit choices indicate that perhaps just because you can doesn't mean you should.

Bethenny's transformation from 35 to 50 and beyond has been pretty radical. She's gone from wannabe actor and private chef to "The Apprentice: Martha Stewart" competitor to bonafide business mogul and cocktail queen. Frankel's Skinnygirl empire made her the richest "Real Housewives Of New York" star. She offloaded the brand's drinks arm to Beam Global in 2011. However, Frankel's involvement with Skinnygirl continued as she grew other parts of the business.

Meanwhile, her public profile hasn't dimmed much since quitting reality TV. Frankel loves to be the center of attention at all times, especially if any photographers are around. Resulting in her flashing her bare backside for the cameras and turning up to the "Today" show in pajamas and fluffy pink bunny slippers. Frankel also tries to quench her thirsty ego in interviews. "They're calling me Erin Brockovich," she told The Cut in November 2023, referring to her reality TV contract crusade — without expanding on who the mysterious "they" are. Still, Frankel's desire to always be the main attraction is most apparent when it comes to her questionable style, something that's usually guaranteed to turn heads, often for the wrong reasons. We're checking out some of Frankel's most inappropriate outfits ever.