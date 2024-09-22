Everything Chappell Roan Has Said About Her Sexuality

When you think of Chappell Roan, you can't help but picture her over-the-top drag queen persona. With her big red hair, theatrical makeup, and blinged-out costumes, she gained tons of fans from the LGBTQ+ community. "It's almost like the gays right now have the undertones of punk. We have no problem making art that's almost obnoxiously gay," she told the Los Angeles Times in a 2023 interview. Her song "Naked in Manhattan" is about pining for a girl crush, and Roan told the publication, "I had never even kissed a girl when these songs were written. It was all what I wished my life could be."

Upon Roan's first arrival in Los Angeles, she visited The Abbey, a well-known gay bar in West Hollywood. "All of a sudden I realized I could truly be any way I wanted to be, and no one would bat an eye," she shared with Headliner. "It was so different from home where I always had such a hard time being myself and felt like I'd be judged for being different or being creative. I just felt overwhelmed with complete love and acceptance, and from then on I started writing songs as the real me," the "Good Luck, Babe!" singer recalled. Soon, inspired by her time at The Abbey, "Pink Pony Club" was born. Although Roan is out and proud now, she still struggles with her sexuality, but transforming into her onstage persona is what helps her feel freer.