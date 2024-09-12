The Worst-Dressed Celebrities At The 2024 VMAs

The MTV Video Music Awards celebrate visual artistry, and it's always a thrilling night for fashion, too. Some celebs treat the event like a precursor to Hollywood's epic Halloween bashes, putting together creative outfits that they probably wouldn't wear anywhere else.

Some of the nominees that fans were looking forward to seeing on the 2024 red carpet included "Fortnight" singer Taylor Swift, fresh off her big election endorsement of Kamala Harris that was a huge win for America's childless cat ladies. And speaking of feline fans, would her rival in the video of the year category, Doja Cat, rock a bathroom-inspired look like she did at the Met Gala, or dress like she was ready to paint the town red?

Some of the best looks of the night were themed — Chappell Roan looked like an enchanting but formidable woman of Arthurian legend, even accessorizing her outfit with a sword. Then there was "Espresso" hitmaker Sabrina Carpenter, who traded her cutesy stage costumes for a more glamorous look — she was a platinum blond bombshell in her beaded silver gown. There were also several artists whose ensembles hit a sour note, unfortunately.