The Worst-Dressed Celebrities At The 2024 VMAs
The MTV Video Music Awards celebrate visual artistry, and it's always a thrilling night for fashion, too. Some celebs treat the event like a precursor to Hollywood's epic Halloween bashes, putting together creative outfits that they probably wouldn't wear anywhere else.
Some of the nominees that fans were looking forward to seeing on the 2024 red carpet included "Fortnight" singer Taylor Swift, fresh off her big election endorsement of Kamala Harris that was a huge win for America's childless cat ladies. And speaking of feline fans, would her rival in the video of the year category, Doja Cat, rock a bathroom-inspired look like she did at the Met Gala, or dress like she was ready to paint the town red?
Some of the best looks of the night were themed — Chappell Roan looked like an enchanting but formidable woman of Arthurian legend, even accessorizing her outfit with a sword. Then there was "Espresso" hitmaker Sabrina Carpenter, who traded her cutesy stage costumes for a more glamorous look — she was a platinum blond bombshell in her beaded silver gown. There were also several artists whose ensembles hit a sour note, unfortunately.
Addison Rae's outfit wasn't 2 die 4
Addison Rae looked like she got all dressed up for the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, but had to improvise when she couldn't find her angel wings — instead, she slapped some tulle tail feathers on the back of her granny panties. And did she accidentally smash her boobs in a panini press while making a snack to go with her Diet Pepsi? On X, one person also wondered if her bizarre bustline was the result of a collab with the TikTok user who rates objects that get pancaked in a hydraulic press.
Lenny Kravitz's shirt wanted to get away, it wanted to fly away
Whenever you start seeing the photo of Lenny Kravitz strolling down the street in his jumbo-sized knit scarf everywhere, you know that the season of falling leaves, cute boots, and pumpkin spice everything is officially here. Well, he could have used that iconic wardrobe item at the VMAs, where he went shirtless underneath his leather jacket. There was nothing wrong with this, but the matching tie around his neck looked like it was holding on for dear life by a thin string, trying to avoid being shredded by his ripped abs. Meanwhile, the gothic cross tie pin tacked onto the strip of leather showed that he was there to do business — as a vampire hunter.
Suki Waterhouse's feathery flub
"Good Looking" singer Suki Waterhouse knows that an all-black look can exude power and mystique — her fiance Robert Pattinson has worn Batman's cowl, after all. However, her bulky VMAs outfit was more confounding than commanding. The "Daisy Jones & the Six" star's lingerie-inspired dress was actually rather gorgeous, but she erased its elegance with the addition of a feathered bolero. If Batman needs a new foe in a future film, she could star alongside Pattinson as a villain whose own arms have been replaced with those of a gorilla.
Snooki is stuck in her meatball era
We have a style situation here! Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi will always be America's favorite spicy little meatball, but it's been so long since she was teaching the world the meaning of useful acronyms such as DTF and GTL. To put it gently, the "Jersey Shore" look is getting staler than a cologne-soaked Ed Hardy tee that's missed too many laundry days. Her leopard-print mini dress could have been part of a decade-old Snooki Halloween costume that she found at a thrift store (Bump-it not included), and the height and heft of her silver platform heels seemed like a health hazard. But at least they kept her from stepping on her sheer black robe, which was what saved her outfit from being something she would wear while fist-pumping the night away on the dance floor.
Did Katy Perry get a pet tiger?
Katy Perry walked away a champion at the 2024 MTV VMAs when she won the most iconic performance award for "Roar." Her song includes a lot of references to the ferocity of big cats, and her outfit looked like it had caught the eye of a frisky tiger — her white skirt and bralette were shredded to bits. Or maybe her date was to blame for its appearance. A few days before the event, Perry shared an odd detail about her relationship with Orlando Bloom. On the "Call Her Daddy" podcast, she revealed that she performs a certain... favor for her fiance when he does housework. So, perhaps he went a little overboard while doing the laundry.
Chanel West Coast's dress was pure ridiculousness
A video clip of an ice skater who wipes out and somehow shreds her figure-skating costume on the blades of her ice skates sounds like something you might see on the MTV series "Ridiculousness." It also could have been the inspiration for Chanel West Coast's VMAs outfit. Her silver skirt was in tatters, and safety pins were holding her stringy bodice together. From a distance, they also made the bust of the garment appear as if it was constructed from coffee filters. Matte, flesh-toned tights and silver, strappy sandals gave her look a "Dancing with the Stars" vibe — it's like the "Pursuit of Happiness" singer pursued a spot on the show, didn't get it, and took her frustration out on her poor mess of a dress.