This Singer Flushes Fashion Rep At 2024 Met Gala With Bathroom-Inspired Look

Bathroom chic was definitely one of the most unexpected aesthetics seen at the 2024 Met Gala. Ahead of the esteemed event co-chair Anna Wintour apologized for some confusion about the dress code. On "Today," she explained that the theme for 2024 was "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion," but celebs were told to wear designs inspired by JG Ballard's 1962 short story, "The Garden of Time." When Doja Cat left The Mark Hotel to head to the red carpet, her pre-gala look did not seem to reference either the theme or dress code.

As the "Streets" singer strutted past the gawking onlookers outside her hotel, there was nary a petal in sight — instead of adorning her bod with tea roses and trumpet vines, she was swaddled in terrycloth. (She at least could have grabbed a sachet of potpourri to carry in lieu of a handbag as a subtle nod to the garden dress code!) On the plus side, her outfit wasn't as dull and uninspired as Gigi Hadid's tragic Met Gala look.

You could argue that the towels wrapped around Doja Cat's head and torso were an homage to the fashion fete's theme instead; she was getting her beauty sleep, overslept, and had to rush to the event right after hopping out of the shower. Some fans were convinced her unexpected ensemble was inspired by another artist — but it turned out to be a total fake-out.