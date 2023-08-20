What's The Real Meaning Of Paint The Town Red By Doja Cat? Here's What We Think

Ever since she exploded into the music industry, Doja Cat has been painting the town red. The musician skyrocketed to fame after her hit song, "Say So," went viral during the height of the pandemic, per All Music. The release of her 2021 album, "Planet Her," solidified her as a bonafide pop star with hits like "Kiss Me More" and "Need to Know." From performing at the most well-known stages, including Coachella and SNL, to winning her first-ever Grammy, it really is Doja's world, and we're just living in it.

Fans have patiently waited for the musician's 4th studio album, and Doja has teased fans on what they can expect from the new project. She shared with Harper's Bazaar, "This new album is more introspective, but I'm not leaning so hard into that to where it becomes boring. So I want to give stories and bops. It's a nice mixture of both." Doja has hinted that this fourth album will focus on the musician's rap skill, but don't worry, she's not completely abandoning the pop sound that people know and love.

Doja has since released her first two lead singles off the album, and they are certified hits. Her second lead single, "Paint the Town Red," has, especially gripped listeners and has sparked new dances on social media as people continue to jam out to the track. But besides being a hit, the song tells a story, and we're here to fill you in on what that story is.