Doja Cat Isn't Shy About Her Feelings For One Stranger Things Star

Introducing a new character on a beloved TV show isn't always easy, as fans can often be skeptical. With "Stranger Things," fans have been following a band of kids for four seasons and gotten pretty attached to their established dynamics. Needless to say, there was some pressure on Joseph Quinn to perform when he joined the cast as Eddie Munson.

But, while Eddie made many enemies on the show, Quinn was a hit among viewers. In fact, the way he delivered one of his lines was so iconic that it became a viral TikTok sound, and videos using it have garnered more than 473 million collective views as of this writing. His Instagram, despite having been active for just eight weeks, has gained 4.7 million followers. The comment section of his first post was filled with appreciation for his acting and his good looks.

As it turns out, it isn't just "Stranger Things" super-fans taking an interest in the 29-year-old English actor, though. While Eddie was shredding his guitar in Netflix's record-breaking supernatural drama, fellow music enthusiast Doja Cat was falling in love.