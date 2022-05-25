The Exciting Way Stranger Things Star Gaten Matarazzo Is Shaking Up His Career

Nearly all of the "Stranger Things" kids have become breakout stars in one way or another. Over the past three seasons, they've blossomed from precocious child actors to young adults, each with their own strengths on camera. For Gaten Matarazzo, who plays Dustin Henderson, it's providing comic relief and a likable underdog. Whether he's belting out "The Neverending Story" or becoming BFFs with Steve Harrington, it's nearly impossible not to root for him. In a May 24 interview with Reuters, Matarazzo teased the new 4th season, saying, "It's massive, a massive, massive season and it kind of explains the wait — like it's been so long. We're anxious to put it out there and we're excited for it to pay off."

With the juggernaut Netflix series drawing to a close after the upcoming 4th and 5th seasons, the young stars of "Stranger Things" are diversifying their resumes. Millie Bobby Brown has appeared in the "Godzilla" franchise, while Finn Wolfhard's recent credits include "Ghostbusters: Afterlife" and an upcoming adaptation of "Pinocchio" helmed by Guillermo del Toro. Sadie Sink also had her own viral moment in Taylor Swift's "All Too Well" short film, and Caleb McLaughlin and Noah Schnapp have no shortage of projects either.

Matarazzo may have made headlines for working at a restaurant in 2020, but he still plans to continue acting outside of "Stranger Things." With all of his co-stars raising their profiles outside of the show, Matarazzo is working to take his career to the next level.