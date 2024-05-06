Gigi Hadid's 2024 Met Gala Look Is More Tragic Than Rumored Beau Bradley Cooper's Dating Reputation

Gigi Hadid's 2024 Met Gala look certainly gave us florals, but we aren't sure we love it. In fact, it's kind of reminding us of a comment one of her rumored boyfriend Bradley Cooper's exes once said about him, and that he had a "personality that could flip on a dime." That is, it's giving emotional whiplash.

ICYMI, when Hadid walked out of The Pierre Hotel in New York, she did so in a slinky, off-the-shoulder white gown, complete with an, ahem, interestingly placed yellow rose on her lower half. By the time she arrived on the Met Gala red carpet, however, her lower half was enveloped in a much more voluminous skirt. She definitely gets snaps for making an impact, and there's no denying it's a pretty dress, but we're going to go ahead and say this look was far from our favorite.

From some angles, Hadid's Thom Browne dress looked a little like crinkled paper or cracked paving, and perhaps that's what she and the designer were going for. After all, the story this year's Met Gala is based on — that is, "The Garden of Time" — does end with the protagonist's villa falling into a state of decay. However, it doesn't translate super well. It kind of looks like any white dress with some rose detailing, a voluminous skirt, and some black bordering. A pretty one, granted, but not exactly groundbreaking, either.