What Bradley Cooper's Exes Have Said About Him
Bradley Cooper's love life is as dramatic as his starring role in "American Sniper." The actor has a lengthy list of past romances, a few of which have been turbulent and even toxic. Some of Cooper's exes have reportedly accused him of being mean, cold, hot-headed, and putting his work before relationships.
We're convinced Cooper is currently dating Gigi Hadid, although neither has confirmed — nor denied — the rumors. If it is true, Cooper snubbed Hadid at the 2024 Oscars, preferring instead to bring his mother, Gloria Campano, as his plus one. Cooper has a weird relationship with his mom. According to the Irish Independent, a source told Grazia magazine that he calls her multiple times a day, and her constant presence has previously caused problems with his exes. "[Gloria] moved in with him at his place in LA for a solid two years," a source said. "It wasn't easy, especially on Renée Zellweger, who was his girlfriend at the time, and they actually split up a few months later."
It's evident that Gloria wields great influence over Cooper and closely monitors his love life. She's certainly in pole position to do so. In April 2013, he told People that Gloria lived in the bedroom next to him. She clearly thinks her son can do no wrong, but what have Cooper's exes said about him?
Jennifer Esposito claimed Cooper was cold and mean
Bradley Cooper's ex, Jennifer Esposito, had a few choice words to say about him. The couple had a whirlwind romance and a blisteringly short marriage. They were first linked in January 2006 when they were spotted engaging in a PDA at Warner Bros' Golden Globes party. The couple remained coy about their romance, though. "I'm not answering that," Esposito told People when asked if they were dating. However, they were clearly an item when news broke of their engagement nine months later. They said "I do" in a low-key December 2006 ceremony in France. Esposito filed for divorce just four months later.
"The divorce was mutual, and they've been separated for quite a while," Cooper's rep announced in a statement, indicating the ink wasn't even dry on the wedding license when they parted ways. Cooper shrugged their marriage off as "just something that happened" during a 2011 interview with Howard Stern (via E! News). "It just wasn't right. It's interesting...things happen!" he said.
Esposito would beg to differ. In her 2014 book "Jennifer's Way," she launched a scathing attack against Cooper. Although she didn't mention him by name, it was clear who she was referring to when she wrote about an anonymous man with a "mean, cold side" and a "personality that could flip on a dime." Esposito claimed the relationship led to her being "sidelined from my life, my needs and my health. I became very sad, and I felt very alone."
Zoë Saldaña accused Bradley Cooper of being disrespectful
Bradley Cooper and Zoë Saldaña met on the set of "The Words." They were first seen together in January 2012, enjoying an intimate dinner in LA. They stepped things up at a Sundance Film Festival party, where they were spotted making out and looking cozy. Saldaña received the stamp of approval from Cooper's beloved mom, Gloria Campano, with the two enjoying some retail therapy and quality time together.
Their relationship was tumultuous, though. They broke up and made up throughout 2012. "He dumped her; he just doesn't want to be in a relationship at the moment," a source told E! News in March 2012. They were soon back together, thanks to Gloria. "[She] told Bradley he should win her back because there were obviously still feelings there — and he did just what she said," a source told Radar. However, they were done for good by the end of the year.
Neither disclosed the reason for their breakup. But it's believed Saldaña was referring to Cooper when she spilled the dating tea in an August 2014 interview with Marie Claire. "I have been in relationships where a man has disrespected me, and I don't need to be friends with that man anymore," she said. "I don't want to be the one going, 'I'm cool because I'm friends with all my exes.' There's a reason why you're called an ex. I crossed you off my list. Moving on."
Suki Waterhouse shaded Bradley Cooper for breaking her heart
Bradley Cooper's relationship with British actor and singer Suki Waterhouse caused a tabloid frenzy as she was 21 and he was 38 at the time of their coupling. The two met at the Elle Style Awards in February 2013, and sparks immediately flew. However, in characteristic Cooper style, he refused to discuss their relationship or even acknowledge it. Still, the secret was out of the bag after Waterhouse was his plus-one at the 2014 SAG Awards.
She opened up about their romance in an October 2014 interview with Wonderland magazine. "We were introduced and hit it off almost immediately," Waterhouse said. "We were dancing at the after-party, and he asked me if I fancied going to a club. ... We went to Cirque le Soir in London and he's a ridiculously good dancer, yes. But I'm a serious dancer, too, so I don't know if I was fully concentrating on that. We make a pretty good duo."
Sadly, the duo was done by May 2015. "They remain friends, but they both want different things right now," a source told E! News. Waterhouse would seem to tell a different story. "Can't believe I let someone who looks like me with this filter break my heart," she captioned a since-deleted TikTok video (via US Weekly). In case anybody was in doubt regarding who the subject of her video was, she gave a thumbs up to the comment "Bradley Cooper besties."
Irina Shayk raved about Bradley Cooper's parenting skills
Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk were newly single when they started dating in Spring 2015. Cooper had recently ended his relationship with Suki Waterhouse, and Shayk with Cristiano Ronaldo. Neither party spoke publicly about their relationship or even confirmed they were romantically involved. Still, nobody was left with any doubt when they welcomed their daughter, Lea De Seine Shayk Cooper, in March 2017. They split two years later. The couple was over, but not over. They surfaced again at the BAFTAs afterparty in February 2020 and were clearly still close.
"Life after Bradley is definitely reflective, and I think in all good relationships, you bring your best and your worst — it's just the nature of a human being," Shayk told British Vogue in March 2020. "Two great people don't have to make a good couple. I think we've been very lucky to experience what we had with each other. Life without B is new ground."
In November 2021, Cooper and Shayk were snapped strolling around Manhattan arm in arm. In August 2022, they jetted off for a tropical vacay together. Shayk shared a pic of her resting her head on Cooper's shoulder, captioned with a red heart emoji. She gushed about his parenting skills in a November 2023 interview with Elle. "He's the best father Lea and I could dream of," Shayk said. "It always works, but it always works because we make it work."
Lady Gaga couldn't stop gushing about Cooper
Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga's chemistry on the set of "A Star Is Born" was undeniable. They appeared so cozy that it sparked rumors of an off-camera romance, reportedly ending his relationship with Irina Shayk. "We had instant chemistry when I met him," Gaga admitted to "Good Morning America" in September 2018, explaining they bonded over their Italian heritage and love of food.
Both denied the affair gossip, but their supercharged Oscars performance in February 2019 didn't help quel speculation. "First of all, social media, quite frankly, is the toilet of the internet. And what it has done to pop culture is abysmal," Gaga told "Jimmy Kimmel Live" days later. "Yes, people saw love, and guess what? That's what we wanted you to see. This is a love song." Still, many weren't buying what the couple was selling. "Is there any chance these two aren't f**king," David Spade captioned a screengrab of Cooper serenading Gaga.
Despite their denials of a romance, she could not stop gushing about him. "Nothing could be more special than sharing this moment at the Oscars with a true friend and artistic genius," Gaga captioned a photo of the two performing on stage. "He really is wonderful. He made me a better actress. He brought out things in me I never knew existed," she told Access Hollywood in November 2018. "He's my very dear friend, and I love him very much."