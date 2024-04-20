What Bradley Cooper's Exes Have Said About Him

Bradley Cooper's love life is as dramatic as his starring role in "American Sniper." The actor has a lengthy list of past romances, a few of which have been turbulent and even toxic. Some of Cooper's exes have reportedly accused him of being mean, cold, hot-headed, and putting his work before relationships.

We're convinced Cooper is currently dating Gigi Hadid, although neither has confirmed — nor denied — the rumors. If it is true, Cooper snubbed Hadid at the 2024 Oscars, preferring instead to bring his mother, Gloria Campano, as his plus one. Cooper has a weird relationship with his mom. According to the Irish Independent, a source told Grazia magazine that he calls her multiple times a day, and her constant presence has previously caused problems with his exes. "[Gloria] moved in with him at his place in LA for a solid two years," a source said. "It wasn't easy, especially on Renée Zellweger, who was his girlfriend at the time, and they actually split up a few months later."

It's evident that Gloria wields great influence over Cooper and closely monitors his love life. She's certainly in pole position to do so. In April 2013, he told People that Gloria lived in the bedroom next to him. She clearly thinks her son can do no wrong, but what have Cooper's exes said about him?