Bianca Censori's Most Outrageous Outfits We'll Never Forget

Like her husband, Kanye "Ye" West, Bianca Censori knows how to make a fashion statement. The architectural designer boldly struts her stuff, donning outfits some might deem slightly outrageous. There was the time British designer Mowalola took to Instagram to share three shots of Censori wearing a black square cloth over her chest and what appeared to be body tape covering her pubic area and tailbone. Let us not forget to add that the tape covering her backside was a bold declaration in the form of a cross. Around the same time, West also sported a crucifix on the back of his head. Of course, the "Praise God" singer may have tacitly been supporting his bride every step of the way.

However, not everyone is impressed by Censori's fashion choices. Celebrity stylist Amanda Sanders was puzzled by how Censori dresses and spoke to The U.S. Sun about West's wife. "She has made odd choices, that are not particularly flattering, cool, or sophisticated," she shared, adding, "Kanye does have endless money so she could certainly be expressive in what she is wearing." Sanders felt that West was trying to portray himself as having an "elitist mentality," but Censori's wardrobe has done him no favors. "Now Bianca turns up with the soft toy deer bag, and it brings all that crashing down," she explained. "This is all making Kanye look pretty silly." Censori has also flaunted her unique sense of style on several other occasions.