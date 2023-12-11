Bianca Censori's Most Outrageous Outfits We'll Never Forget
Like her husband, Kanye "Ye" West, Bianca Censori knows how to make a fashion statement. The architectural designer boldly struts her stuff, donning outfits some might deem slightly outrageous. There was the time British designer Mowalola took to Instagram to share three shots of Censori wearing a black square cloth over her chest and what appeared to be body tape covering her pubic area and tailbone. Let us not forget to add that the tape covering her backside was a bold declaration in the form of a cross. Around the same time, West also sported a crucifix on the back of his head. Of course, the "Praise God" singer may have tacitly been supporting his bride every step of the way.
However, not everyone is impressed by Censori's fashion choices. Celebrity stylist Amanda Sanders was puzzled by how Censori dresses and spoke to The U.S. Sun about West's wife. "She has made odd choices, that are not particularly flattering, cool, or sophisticated," she shared, adding, "Kanye does have endless money so she could certainly be expressive in what she is wearing." Sanders felt that West was trying to portray himself as having an "elitist mentality," but Censori's wardrobe has done him no favors. "Now Bianca turns up with the soft toy deer bag, and it brings all that crashing down," she explained. "This is all making Kanye look pretty silly." Censori has also flaunted her unique sense of style on several other occasions.
Bianca Censori covers up with a stuffed animal
Bianca Censori has found a new purpose for snuggly stuffed animals. Page Six reported that the Australian architect was spotted in the United Arab Emirates in late November wearing a close-fitting microdress with deep slits that sat above her hips. The long-sleeved garment's brown stretchy fabric hugged her torso and showed off her legs. Censori completed the look with clear heels and an oversized fur hat. Besides minimal gold jewelry, Censori accessorized the fit with a plush toy she snuggled up to while enjoying the event with her husband. As for Kanye "Ye" West, he wore his trademark monochromatic all-black look.
Censori and West were celebrating fashion designer Amina Muaddi's pop-up store in Dubai when she wore the abovementioned style. She joined her husband in the city after they seemingly took a break from their relationship. However, some fans are concerned that Censori's barely-there look may land her in trouble with the authorities. One fan said, "In the UAE if you display improper, disrespectful conduct in public, you can fall foul of the law and face a fine, imprisonment, or even deportation. This includes indecent clothing." Others loved her style, raving, "She looks amazing. Women and young ladies need to copy her style." A third group speculated that there may be a reason Censori's holding the plushie so close. "She was carrying a pillow in Paris wasn't she? Wtf is going on what is she hiding? Could she be pregnant?" they mused on YouTube.
Bianca Censori wears her crown with pride
In September 2023, Bianca Censori stepped out in an all-white number that ensured all eyes were on her. She attended an exclusive London Fashion Week event with her husband in an ensemble that drew attention to her crown. The architect wore a massive, fluffy, and voluminous headpiece that trailed down her shoulders and back. The headdress covered most of her eyes and nose, creating a mystical, regal aura about her. Censori's eye-catching leotard was made from knitted, woven fabric cut to accentuate her frame. The off-the-shoulder bodysuit showed off her silhouette, side boobs, and legs. She was flanked by Ye, who donned a pitch-black ensemble, complete with a headwrap for the fashion show.
The creative influence behind Censori's look was Francesco Risso, who helped her prepare for the event. A source told the Daily Mail that Kanye West was "having a great time" and even photographed his wife in the ensemble. "This silhouette is just gorgeous on Bianca, who has been having a blast recently experimenting with her fashion choices," they dished. While their relationship is still in its infancy, they may be bringing out the best in each other. An insider told The U.S. Sun, "He is a very difficult person to be around and work for, and Bianca has been one of the most patient people ever to deal with him. She's been all about Ye." Just like their contrasting outfits, the Wests balance each other out.