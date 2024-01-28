What A Day In The Life Looks Like For Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori

When Kim Kardashian was married to Kanye "Ye" West, her life might have seemed like a fairytale — but it could be a different story for Ye's current wife, Bianca Censori. Censori joined the rapper's Yeezy company as an architectural designer in 2020, and coupled up with West at some point in 2022, per Page Six. According to separate intel from Page Six, Kardashian was always suspicious of Censori's motives for working at Yeezy. "Kim hates her. She's pretty. And Kim hates pretty girls," a source dished. The SKIMS mogul hasn't spoken much about West's marriage, but it's clear that it rubs her the wrong way.

While Kardashian and West could be found sitting front row at high-fashion events when they were together, West and Censori's relationship is decidedly less glamorous. For example, Censori has sparked controversy by publicly walking around in revealing outfits, hand-picked for her by the rapper. Some outfits — including a see-through catsuit — had locals up in arms and calling for Censori "to be punished by police" and "pay a fine for public indecency," according to The Mirror.

Additionally, while Kardashian was often gushing about her uber-romantic marriage to West, Censori's inner circle is concerned that the "Donda" artist is all wrong for her. In fact, a source told Us Weekly that Censori's friends believe that their marriage keeps her closed off. Sure, Censori has plenty of money to spend (courtesy of West), but her everyday life might not be as wonderful as fans think.