What A Day In The Life Looks Like For Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori
When Kim Kardashian was married to Kanye "Ye" West, her life might have seemed like a fairytale — but it could be a different story for Ye's current wife, Bianca Censori. Censori joined the rapper's Yeezy company as an architectural designer in 2020, and coupled up with West at some point in 2022, per Page Six. According to separate intel from Page Six, Kardashian was always suspicious of Censori's motives for working at Yeezy. "Kim hates her. She's pretty. And Kim hates pretty girls," a source dished. The SKIMS mogul hasn't spoken much about West's marriage, but it's clear that it rubs her the wrong way.
While Kardashian and West could be found sitting front row at high-fashion events when they were together, West and Censori's relationship is decidedly less glamorous. For example, Censori has sparked controversy by publicly walking around in revealing outfits, hand-picked for her by the rapper. Some outfits — including a see-through catsuit — had locals up in arms and calling for Censori "to be punished by police" and "pay a fine for public indecency," according to The Mirror.
Additionally, while Kardashian was often gushing about her uber-romantic marriage to West, Censori's inner circle is concerned that the "Donda" artist is all wrong for her. In fact, a source told Us Weekly that Censori's friends believe that their marriage keeps her closed off. Sure, Censori has plenty of money to spend (courtesy of West), but her everyday life might not be as wonderful as fans think.
Lights, camera, fashion!
If we're talking about how Bianca Censori spends her days, we have to start with fashion. Kanye "Ye" West famously overhauled Kim Kardashian's closet when they first began dating and weighed in on all her pivotal sartorial choices. For better or worse, the Grammy winner is now extending the same courtesy to Censori. From brainstorming body tape-themed fashion shoots, to directing his wife's deconstructed hosiery looks, West is involved in every detail of Censori's daily outfits. And she spends a lot of time modeling them, whether it's in front of the camera or on the streets of Italy.
Some sources believe that Censori is also invested in personally creating her own risqué clothing. "[Bianca] has a lot of say in what she wants to wear. Everything Bianca is wearing is really from her and Ye's brain," designer Ogunlesi Mowalola told The New York Post's Page Six. "They want to show people that you can do this yourself. It's stuff that's attainable — tights." Censori even created her black tape look for the photoshoot in "under an hour."
Speaking of photoshoots, West uploaded more racy pics of his significant other to Instagram in January. One of them featured Censori modeling in a G-string, fishnets, and fur, which Ye captioned, "No pants this year." So, apparently Censori spends a lot of her time going pants-free, all in the name of fashion? For what it's worth, The Mirror reported that Kardashian once posed in the same thong during her time with West.
Bianca Censori handles Kanye's daily logistics, and travels alongside him
When she's not posing up a storm in lingerie, Bianca Censori is dealing with the logistics of being married to one of the world's most famous men. In 2023, a source told The U.S. Sun that "Bianca runs the show." They continued, "Bianca handles Ye's daily logistics from Yeezy clothing management to construction of the new Yeezy headquarters/Donda Academy. She takes all his calls, and all business affairs go through her. It seems to be working out well so far."
We imagine travel makes up a big chunk of her logistics work, because she and Ye spend their days globe trotting. In September 2023, the couple ended their ill-fated Italy trip banned by a Venetian boat rental company, per The Daily Mail Australia, after they put on an explicit display for fellow boat goers. According to Page Six, West and Censori were next photographed in Germany, where Censori was wearing a nude catsuit outside of Mustafa's Gemüse Kebap. Trips to Dubai, Disneyland, and Las Vegas soon followed. As of the New Year, the pair were back in Los Angeles.
One thing that Censori doesn't do a lot: Spend time with her friends and family. Though she was in her native Australia in November 2023, the fashionista's friends believe that her relationship with West is "isolating." As a source told Us Weekly, "They don't speak or see each other as often as they had before she started seeing Kanye."