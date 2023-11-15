Concern Over Kanye West's Behavior Reportedly Reaches Bianca Censori's Inner Circle

Kanye "Ye" West is no stranger to being in the headlines due to his bizarre fashion choices and antisemitic comments but since he was linked to his employee Bianca Censori early in January, the pair have been blasted all over the media. A month later, TMZ reported that Ye and Censori had married in a hush-hush ceremony. Since then, the head of architecture at Yeezy has been spotted alongside her man wearing even stranger clothes than the "Famous" rapper, such as the time she was spotted with her head covered in a sheer black stocking material and a large, padded circular contraption around her shoulders. In September, Censori was seen walking down the street wearing a nude bodysuit while holding a purple pillow over her chest, per the New York Post.

As reported by the Daily Mail, after Ye was seen baring his butt in Venice and authorities got involved, Censori's friends were reportedly "extremely concerned" about her behavior. "Bianca is stuck and her friends are trying to save her, but no one can because of the blockades Kayne has put up [around her]," someone from her inner circle shared. "This isn't who she is. She is an incredibly outspoken and lively person who is never one to keep her mouth shut," Censori's friend continued. It seems as if the architect was able to get out of Ye's grip and when she went back to her hometown in Australia, her friends were quick to rally around her.