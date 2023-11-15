Concern Over Kanye West's Behavior Reportedly Reaches Bianca Censori's Inner Circle
Kanye "Ye" West is no stranger to being in the headlines due to his bizarre fashion choices and antisemitic comments but since he was linked to his employee Bianca Censori early in January, the pair have been blasted all over the media. A month later, TMZ reported that Ye and Censori had married in a hush-hush ceremony. Since then, the head of architecture at Yeezy has been spotted alongside her man wearing even stranger clothes than the "Famous" rapper, such as the time she was spotted with her head covered in a sheer black stocking material and a large, padded circular contraption around her shoulders. In September, Censori was seen walking down the street wearing a nude bodysuit while holding a purple pillow over her chest, per the New York Post.
As reported by the Daily Mail, after Ye was seen baring his butt in Venice and authorities got involved, Censori's friends were reportedly "extremely concerned" about her behavior. "Bianca is stuck and her friends are trying to save her, but no one can because of the blockades Kayne has put up [around her]," someone from her inner circle shared. "This isn't who she is. She is an incredibly outspoken and lively person who is never one to keep her mouth shut," Censori's friend continued. It seems as if the architect was able to get out of Ye's grip and when she went back to her hometown in Australia, her friends were quick to rally around her.
Bianca Censori is told to wake up about Kanye's controlling ways
While Ye is enjoying a holiday in Dubai and Saudi Arabia with his daughter North, Bianca Censori took this time to go back home to Australia to spend time with family and friends. According to the Daily Mail, her pals took this opportunity to stage an intervention in her questionable relationship with the "Monster" rapper. Censori's friends reportedly told her to "wake the f*** up" and they seemingly got through to her. "She knows that she has shut out those close to her and she is also starting to see through the smoky mirrors of her marriage. She is aware of Kanye's controlling ways and she is starting to see things from an outside perspective," a source shared.
The Daily Mail previously reported that Censori believed her friends were "jealous" of her status after being wifed up to Ye and she told them to "f*** off." An insider revealed, "Bianca knows how to grab headlines now and she loves being Kanye's muse because it gives her what she has always wanted — fame." The source called Censori's actions "thirsty" but was also concerned that she was being "brainwashed" by Ye, who is 18 years older, and is eerily treating her like his ex, Kim Kardashian.
Kim Kardashian is reportedly seeing similarities in Kanye and Bianca Censori's relationship
It's not just Kim Kardashian and Bianca Censori's looks that are similar. A source told Closer, "Kim is watching the situation with Kanye and Bianca open-mouthed and she can't believe how reminiscent it is of how Kanye was with her." The insider stated that Kardashian believes Ye is trying to mold Censori into the rapper's "ideal of the perfect woman." According to a source, Ye has given Censori a set of rules she must abide by, including "never speak" and only wear what he chooses, per the Daily Mail. "She is also required to eat certain food items and to work out even though Kanye doesn't work out ... She has no mind of her own anymore and obeys him because he has convinced her that they are royal," the insider added.
Comedian Kathy Griffin shared her own take on Ye's relationship with Censori in a TikTok video and expressed her concern over the Yeezy founder's supposed controlling behavior. "We have not heard a peep out of her, I've read that she has a master's degree in architecture, she's gorgeous," Griffin declared. She added, "She has no voice whatsoever. She's not on social media, I don't know if he's letting her talk."