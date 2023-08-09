Bianca Censori's Unrecognizable Ye Makeover Has The Internet Divided

Kanye West loves himself a project. At one time, his subject was his first wife, Kim Kardashian. Ye was the driving force behind the evolution of Kim's new looks, taking her from heavy makeup and flashy, colorful clothes to a drastically toned down and monochrome look. Now they're divorced, Ye's new wife, Bianca Censori, has become his new enterprise, which is handy as let's face it, he's got plenty of time on his hands now Adidas and Gap have dropped him like a hot potato following his outrageous anti-semitic rants, per CNBC.

Ye's now channeling all his time and energy into his makeover of Censori, who used to look like a carbon copy of Kim but is changing by the day. Because what Ye wants, Ye gets. Kim struggled to deal with her now ex-husband's controlling obsession with style aesthetics, telling Khloe Kardashian that they once had an insane fight over a band-aid because he disapproved of the colors she had available. "I've slaved around the world making clothes for you to make sure that you find the best outfit," Kim claimed a disgruntled Ye complained about her sticking plaster selfishness.

Ye's new marriage with Censori means he's not Kim's headache anymore — well, most of the time. The new Mrs. West has become his latest blank canvas to project his ideals and vision onto. And there's no doubt he's made a remarkable difference in a concise amount of time. However, Bianca Censori's unrecognizable Ye makeover has the internet divided.