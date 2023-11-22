Red Flags Kanye & Bianca Censori's Marriage Wouldn't Last
Kanye West and Bianca Censori's marriage is reportedly on the verge of ending. Although there hasn't been an official announcement from either camp, multiple outlets have reported that the peculiar couple is not in a good place. Although West and Censori spent much of 2023 gallivanting around foreign countries in odd getups, they've since taken a break from their public appearances. As The Sun reports, West and Censori have taken a break from their marriage due to Censori's family expressing their displeasure about their relationship. "Her family has never been a fan of Ye, and those close to her have questioned whether marrying him was the right decision," revealed a source close to West.
"He is a very difficult person to be around and work for, and Bianca has been one of the most patient people ever to deal with him," the source added. "She's been all about Ye." Apparently, the couple is handling this break differently. While West has his creative endeavors and career resurgence to keep him occupied, Censori — who is a successful architect — is having a harder time. Unfortunately, most of their fans could see from a mile away that they weren't a perfect match. Here are a few red flags that West and Censori's marriage wouldn't last.
Kanye West rushed into a second marriage
Kanye West's marriage to Kim Kardashian morphed from a fairytale into a nightmare long before their divorce was finalized. However, the pair were still married until November 2022, according to People. Their divorce came nearly two years after the former couple jointly filed to end their marriage in January of 2021. Before fans could process the news, West jumped into his second marriage with Bianca Censori, whom he secretly wed in December 2022, per the Daily Mail. Unless their relationship started well before West was legally divorced, then he had very little time to heal the wounds from his first failed marriage.
This seems extra apparent given the recent rumblings about their unhappy relationship. A source close to the couple painted their union as a perfect match, however. "Ye has been a megastar for two decades and counting, and his first marriage was to someone who lives almost full time in front of a camera," revealed the anonymous source. "Bianca and Ye have a totally different vibe. They are very private, very affectionate and totally devoted to each other. I think they both enjoy carving out time that's just for them." The source also revealed that their desire for privacy was the reason that they'd decided to keep their marriage under wraps.
Kanye West was reportedly controlling
Since Kanye West and Bianca Censori went public with their bond, fans have speculated how much control West has over her. In the past, West's former partners — including his ex-wife Kardashian and more recent girlfriend Julia Fox — claimed that West asserted some level of control or influence over their relationship. For example, Fox, who called herself West's "little puppet," claimed during an interview with The Los Angeles Times that West used her and their relationship to get under Kardashian's skin. West previously sparked outrage in 2012, when he forced Kardashian to get rid of her clothes during an episode of "Keeping Up with the Kardashians," according to Us Weekly.
Although Censori has never accused West of being controlling, her drastic style transformation has sparked speculation that West was behind her new, daring looks. Disturbingly, an October report by The Daily Mail also claimed that West instituted a list of strict rules for his new wife. "Kanye has a set of rules for Bianca, which includes never speak and wear what he wants her to wear," shared a source. "'She is also required to eat certain food items and to work out even though Kanye doesn't work out." The insider also alleged that Censori no longer thought for herself.