Red Flags Kanye & Bianca Censori's Marriage Wouldn't Last

Kanye West and Bianca Censori's marriage is reportedly on the verge of ending. Although there hasn't been an official announcement from either camp, multiple outlets have reported that the peculiar couple is not in a good place. Although West and Censori spent much of 2023 gallivanting around foreign countries in odd getups, they've since taken a break from their public appearances. As The Sun reports, West and Censori have taken a break from their marriage due to Censori's family expressing their displeasure about their relationship. "Her family has never been a fan of Ye, and those close to her have questioned whether marrying him was the right decision," revealed a source close to West.

"He is a very difficult person to be around and work for, and Bianca has been one of the most patient people ever to deal with him," the source added. "She's been all about Ye." Apparently, the couple is handling this break differently. While West has his creative endeavors and career resurgence to keep him occupied, Censori — who is a successful architect — is having a harder time. Unfortunately, most of their fans could see from a mile away that they weren't a perfect match. Here are a few red flags that West and Censori's marriage wouldn't last.