Donald Trump's Four-Word Response To Taylor Swift's Kamala Endorsement Screams Defeat

Taylor Swift has officially endorsed Kamala Harris as her 2024 presidential pick, but if you thought Donald Trump would be quick with a clapback, think again. As he told reporters who asked what he thought, well, the visibly downtrodden politician simply didn't know. Trump summed up his feelings on the matter in just four words: "I have no idea," (via X, formerly known as Twitter). Well, at least he kept it real. For reference, Swift didn't just endorse Harris in her Instagram post. She also made a point of denouncing the fake news circulating on Truth Social that suggested she was secretly a fan of the former president.

Omg. This is brutal. REPORTER: What's your reaction to Taylor Swift's endorsement of Kamala Harris? TRUMP: I have no idea pic.twitter.com/2usS3SNVgi — CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) September 11, 2024

"Recently I was made aware that AI of 'me' falsely endorsing Donald Trump's presidential run was posted to his site [...] I will be casting my vote for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz in the 2024 Presidential Election," the singer-songwriter clarified. Swift ended her headline-grabbing message with a dig at Trump's running mate as well, signing her post (which notably featured a pic of her holding her beloved cat Benjamin Button from Swift's 2024 Time Person of the Year photoshoot), "Taylor Swift, childless cat lady." Trump, Vance, look what you made her do!

Though the pop star attributed her post to the AI-generated video of her seemingly supporting the divisive duo, it's likely she also felt it necessary in the wake of her fellow Kansas City Chiefs WAG Brittany Mahomes' Trump-liking drama. Mahomes' actions could have become a problem for Swift, given how outspoken the singer has been on not supporting the former president in the past. However, her true feelings are abundantly clear now. And, while Trump couldn't think of anything to say in the moment, we reckon he's probably smarting a little.