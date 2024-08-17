Every Wild Thing Donald Trump Has Said About Taylor Swift

When Taylor Swift asks, "Who's afraid of little old me?" the answer might just be Donald Trump. The 45th U.S. president seems to be almost as obsessed with the "22" singer as he is with sharks, wind turbines, and Hannibal Lecter.

One of the occasions when Swift shared her political views was before the 2020 presidential election. When the "Speak Now" hitmaker decided to speak up that year, she not only endorsed Joe Biden but also blasted Trump amid the protests sparked by the murder of George Floyd. She was addressing the violent language Trump had used against the protesters when she tweeted, "After stoking the fires of white supremacy and racism your entire presidency, you have the nerve to feign moral superiority before threatening violence? 'When the looting starts the shooting starts'??? We will vote you out in November."

Swift's words had to wound Trump at least a tad, seeing as how he'd been a Swiftie for years by then. Back when he was still using X, formerly known as Twitter, to share his tortured poetry with the world, Trump expressed his admiration for Swift. In 2012, he fired a message her way that read, "Thanks for the beautiful picture— you are fantastic!" Just imagine the uproar there'd be if he dug that photo up and tried to use it in his campaign. Based on what else he's said about Swift over the years, there's only one logical conclusion: he loves her, and it's ruining his life.