Everything We Know About Taylor Swift's Political Views
Taylor Swift's influence on culture transcends just music and sometimes blurs the line into politics. Many musicians have been asked about their political party or ideals, as the public is eager to see their stance regarding certain issues. Some musicians have been more open to use their voices while other stars hate talking politics, but where does Swift stand with all of this political talk?
For years, the "Karma" singer has refrained from speaking on political affiliations, as she never wanted to influence her fans or the public. In 2012, as Barack Obama ran for reelection against Mitt Romney, Swift kept quiet about who she was supporting. She told Time magazine, "I follow it, and I try to keep myself as educated and informed as possible. But I don't talk about politics because it might influence other people. And I don't think that I know enough yet in life to be telling people who to vote for." A then-22-year-old Swift wasn't ready to be a political influence, but when the 2016 election rolled around, many hoped that the "All Too Well" singer would speak out against controversial Republican candidate, Donald Trump.
To the disappointment of many fans and the public, Swift did not use her platform to endorse Hillary Clinton, who was running against Trump, according to The Daily Beast. Swift continued to keep her political beliefs to herself but has suddenly changed and has become more outspoken in the past couple of years, and now the public has an idea of how she leans politically.
Taylor Swift has supported liberal ideals and candidates
For years, Taylor Swift speaking about politics was never her "Style," but the musician has had a change of heart. One of the first times the "Cruel Summer" singer teased the public about her political leanings came in 2018 after she shared a post regarding the March for Our Lives movement. She wrote, "No one should have to go to school in fear of gun violence ... I've made a donation to show my support for the students, for the March for Our Lives campaign, for everyone affected by these tragedies, and to support gun reform." This post showed Swift leaned more liberal, but her political stance was confirmed months later when she endorsed a Democratic candidate in Tennessee.
Sharing a post on social media, Swift wrote a lengthy message on why she would vote for Democratic candidates Phil Bredesen for Senate and Jim Cooper for House of Representatives. She wrote, "In the past, I've been reluctant to publicly voice my political opinions, but due to several events in my life and in the world in the past two years, I feel very differently about that now," she continued, "I believe in the fight for LGBTQ rights, and that any form of discrimination based on sexual orientation or gender is WRONG. I believe that the systemic racism we still see in this country towards people of color is terrifying, sickening and prevalent." In a move that caused Swift to clash with her father, she bashed the Republican candidate, Marsha Blackburn, before encouraging people to vote.
Taylor Swift endorsed Joe Biden and bashed Donald Trump
Taylor Swift may have skipped out on endorsing Hillary Clinton in the 2016 election against Donald Trump, but she wasn't going to repeat history. In 2020, when Trump ran against Joe Biden, the "Shake It Off" singer made it clear she would vote for the Democratic candidate. Swift began to tease her endorsement for Biden after calling out Trump in a tweet regarding the Black Lives Matter movement in May 2020. She criticized Trump for his violent threats against people protesting police brutality. She wrote, "After stoking the fires of white supremacy and racism your entire presidency, you have the nerve to feign moral superiority before threatening violence? 'When the looting starts the shooting starts'??? We will vote you out in November. @realdonaldtrump."
As if Swift's tweet weren't clear that she was leaning toward Biden as president, the musician officially endorsed the former vice president in an interview with V magazine. She said, "I will proudly vote for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris in this year's presidential election. Under their leadership, I believe America has a chance to start the healing process it so desperately needs." As most of you probably know, Biden won the election, but history has a strange way of repeating itself. The 2024 election has become a rematch between Biden and Trump, and many have wondered if Swift will use her powerful influence to endorse Biden once again — especially after Trump blasted her in a fiery pre-Super Bowl rant.