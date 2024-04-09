Everything We Know About Taylor Swift's Political Views

Taylor Swift's influence on culture transcends just music and sometimes blurs the line into politics. Many musicians have been asked about their political party or ideals, as the public is eager to see their stance regarding certain issues. Some musicians have been more open to use their voices while other stars hate talking politics, but where does Swift stand with all of this political talk?

For years, the "Karma" singer has refrained from speaking on political affiliations, as she never wanted to influence her fans or the public. In 2012, as Barack Obama ran for reelection against Mitt Romney, Swift kept quiet about who she was supporting. She told Time magazine, "I follow it, and I try to keep myself as educated and informed as possible. But I don't talk about politics because it might influence other people. And I don't think that I know enough yet in life to be telling people who to vote for." A then-22-year-old Swift wasn't ready to be a political influence, but when the 2016 election rolled around, many hoped that the "All Too Well" singer would speak out against controversial Republican candidate, Donald Trump.

To the disappointment of many fans and the public, Swift did not use her platform to endorse Hillary Clinton, who was running against Trump, according to The Daily Beast. Swift continued to keep her political beliefs to herself but has suddenly changed and has become more outspoken in the past couple of years, and now the public has an idea of how she leans politically.