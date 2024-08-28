Brittany Mahomes Eats Up Fame From Trump Fans & We Smell A Problem For Taylor Swift
Patrick Mahomes' wife, Brittany Mahomes, is basking in the spotlight from Donald Trump's fanbase, but it may not bode well for her friendship with Taylor Swift. To recap, Brittany recently cemented her place as one of the most unpopular WAGs of all time after she showed support for Trump. And it was no fluke! Brittany liked a post from Trump's account and then totally ragged on fans who complained about her support of the divisive politician. "To be a hater as an adult, you have to have some deep-rooted issues you refuse to heal from childhood," wrote Brittany in her Instagram Story (via Newsweek). "There's no reason your brain is fully developed and you hate to see others doing well."
Now, as Swift's fans anxiously await the moment that Brittany potentially walks back her Trump support with a notes app apology, the football WAG seems to be enjoying her time in the spotlight. On August 28, Brittany posted a promotional Instagram ad for Abercrombie's NFL collection, which she modeled with nonchalant poses while seated in a stadium. And while her latest post had nothing to do with Trump, his supporters are using the comment section to exalt her, um, bravery. "Don't let the liberals hurt your feelings, you're gonna gain followers by supporting Trump," commented one fan. But the real question is, will Brittany be able to sustain her friendship with Swift, who isn't a Trump fan?
Could this be the end of Brittany and Taylor's friendship?
Brittany Mahomes and Taylor Swift became football besties after Swift, through her whirlwind courtship with Travis Kelce, made the NFL sky box her second home during the 2023-2024 football season. Their friendship has even survived the off-season. As Swift jaunted across the globe for her Eras Tour, Brittany and her husband, Patrick Mahomes, made space in their summer vacation to support the newest member of their NFL family during one of her international dates. However, their future as friends may not be quite as solid now that Brittany's gone and supported Donald Trump, whom Swift definitely doesn't seem to like, if her 2020 tweet promising to "vote you out" is any indication.
As most Swifties know, Swift's public image is very important to her, and being associated with Brittany going forward will only increase the pressure from people who want her to denounce Trump ahead of the 2024 election cycle as well. By the way, Swift hasn't actually thrown her support behind Kamala Harris either, although that could change. In the meantime, a large portion of Swift's fanbase is totally gunning for a Harris presidency come November, and they've even allocated a portion of their concert budget to the Democratic nominee. According to CNN, "Swifties for Kamala" closed out August by generating nearly $140,000 for Harris' presidential bid. And that's just the start!
Can someone say conflict of interest?