Brittany Mahomes Eats Up Fame From Trump Fans & We Smell A Problem For Taylor Swift

Patrick Mahomes' wife, Brittany Mahomes, is basking in the spotlight from Donald Trump's fanbase, but it may not bode well for her friendship with Taylor Swift. To recap, Brittany recently cemented her place as one of the most unpopular WAGs of all time after she showed support for Trump. And it was no fluke! Brittany liked a post from Trump's account and then totally ragged on fans who complained about her support of the divisive politician. "To be a hater as an adult, you have to have some deep-rooted issues you refuse to heal from childhood," wrote Brittany in her Instagram Story (via Newsweek). "There's no reason your brain is fully developed and you hate to see others doing well."

Now, as Swift's fans anxiously await the moment that Brittany potentially walks back her Trump support with a notes app apology, the football WAG seems to be enjoying her time in the spotlight. On August 28, Brittany posted a promotional Instagram ad for Abercrombie's NFL collection, which she modeled with nonchalant poses while seated in a stadium. And while her latest post had nothing to do with Trump, his supporters are using the comment section to exalt her, um, bravery. "Don't let the liberals hurt your feelings, you're gonna gain followers by supporting Trump," commented one fan. But the real question is, will Brittany be able to sustain her friendship with Swift, who isn't a Trump fan?