Brittany Mahomes Fires Back After Internet Rips Her For Liking Trump Post

With the press of a finger, Brittany Mahomes gave her haters another reason to dislike her. Her decision to seemingly out herself as a Donald Trump supporter had her playing defense when a multitude of people made it known that they aren't down with MAGA WAGs. Brittany's behavior especially upset Swifties, who were left wondering how the two women can possibly remain friends now.

According to Fox News, the messy mayhem kicked off with Brittany seemingly liking a post on Trump's Instagram page. It listed some of the ex-president's plans for a potential second shot at running his country. Among them was conducting a record-breaking mass deportation and a push to keep students from being taught about systemic racism. His "no tax on tips" policy was also there, but it might not benefit service industry workers when Brittany is their customer: a TikToker who once waited on the wealthy NFL wife accused her of leaving no tip.

The condemnation of Brittany's soft Trump endorsement was swift. Some appalled social media users were thinking about the futures of her and Patrick Mahomes' kids. "How do you vote for someone that you KNOW is racist, when you have biracial BLACK children? HOW?" one person tweeted. "Brittany Mahomes has always been brain dead and it didn't start with who she's voting for. She's just genuinely unlikable, tone deaf and dumb as hell," another person commented. Brittany didn't address the backlash directly but did share a post on her Instagram Story that was directed at her critics.