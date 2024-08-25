Brittany Mahomes Fires Back After Internet Rips Her For Liking Trump Post
With the press of a finger, Brittany Mahomes gave her haters another reason to dislike her. Her decision to seemingly out herself as a Donald Trump supporter had her playing defense when a multitude of people made it known that they aren't down with MAGA WAGs. Brittany's behavior especially upset Swifties, who were left wondering how the two women can possibly remain friends now.
According to Fox News, the messy mayhem kicked off with Brittany seemingly liking a post on Trump's Instagram page. It listed some of the ex-president's plans for a potential second shot at running his country. Among them was conducting a record-breaking mass deportation and a push to keep students from being taught about systemic racism. His "no tax on tips" policy was also there, but it might not benefit service industry workers when Brittany is their customer: a TikToker who once waited on the wealthy NFL wife accused her of leaving no tip.
The condemnation of Brittany's soft Trump endorsement was swift. Some appalled social media users were thinking about the futures of her and Patrick Mahomes' kids. "How do you vote for someone that you KNOW is racist, when you have biracial BLACK children? HOW?" one person tweeted. "Brittany Mahomes has always been brain dead and it didn't start with who she's voting for. She's just genuinely unlikable, tone deaf and dumb as hell," another person commented. Brittany didn't address the backlash directly but did share a post on her Instagram Story that was directed at her critics.
Taylor Swift got dragged into the drama
Brittany Mahomes poured gasoline on the fire with a post suggesting that her critics' disgust was rooted in jealousy. "I mean honestly, To be a hater as an adult, you have to have some deep rooted issues you refuse to heal from childhood," it read. "There's no reason your brain is fully developed and you hate to see others doing well." Meanwhile, there was speculation that Mahomes had just ruined her reputation in the eyes of Taylor Swift. While she hasn't backed a candidate in the 2024 presidential election, Swift was vocal in her opposition to Trump in 2020 and endorsed Joe Biden. Some X users believe that having opposing political views could drive a wedge between the singer and Mahomes, destroying their situational friendship that began when Swift started dating Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. "Brittany Mahomes....Taylor Swift is never ever getting back together with you," one tweet read. Other fans begged Swift to shun Mahomes.
This is the chaotic social media environment Swift was met with when she returned home from the European leg of her "Eras" tour. But she ignored the drama and invited the Mahomes family to join her at her mansion in Rhode Island, per the Daily Mail.
While Trump probably appreciates the support from Brittany, it's her friend's endorsement that he really wants. Curiously, when Trump boasted that he has Swift on his side in a post that included an AI image of the singer, she never condemned the move. Now, some X users are suggesting that she's secretly on Team MAGA, too.
Travis Kelce's ex expressed support for Kamala Harris
While Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are remaining apolitical for now, Kelce's ex Kayla Nicole showed Kamala Harris some love on her Instagram Story. As noted by the Daily Mail, Nicole shared the viral photo of Harris' great-niece Amara watching her auntie accept the Democratic nomination for president. The image was preceded by a post that could be construed in different ways. "Life tip: stop expecting," it read. The advice works for Swifties who want Swift to weigh in on the presidential election, and it could also be a shady message aimed at Brittany Mahomes.
When Nicole was dating Kelce, she became good friends with Mahomes. The two women frequently hung out together, and Nicole even helped her bestie choose her wedding gown. So, it raised a few eyebrows when Nicole unfollowed Mahomes on Instagram in 2023. The move came after Mahomes and Swift attended their first NFL game together, so it looked like Nicole was severing her ties with Mahomes due to the WAG's blossoming friendship with the performer. However, Nicole assured People that everything was good between her and Mahomes. "I have to protect myself," she explained. "That's really all that is. The love is still there." But will it remain there now that she knows she and Mahomes are on opposite sides of the political aisle?