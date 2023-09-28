Are Brittany Mahomes And Travis Kelce's Ex Kayla Nicole Still Friends?
Nothing could intercept the friendship that Brittany Mahomes and Kayla Nicole have. The two women became famous for constantly supporting their NFL boyfriends, Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce. It truly seemed like the perfect duo. Brittany and Patrick are high school sweethearts, and Kelce and Nicole dated on and off for five years.
It was a social media love story when Kelce and Nicole began dating in 2017, per People. For months, the Kansas City Chiefs star liked the sports journalist's Instagram posts and stories but never made a move to slide into the DMs, so Nicole did it herself. The couple's relationship had as many twists and turns as a football game. In 2020, the couple split amid rumors that Kelce had cheated on Nicole, but the football star denied the allegations. That same year, the couple got back together and dated for two more years before they eventually called it quits.
However, Nicole and Brittany developed a strong friendship throughout the couple's relationship. The two BFFs were often at their loved ones' games, cheering on Patrick and Kelce, per TMZ. From the football field to vacation, Nicole and Brittany were inseparable. But now that the sports journalist and Kelce have split, where does her friendship with Brittany stand? Well, we're here to fill you in on whether the two are still BFFs or have gone their separate ways.
Nothing could come between Brittany Mahomes and Kayla Nicole
If you thought Travis Kelce's split from Kayla Nicole would cause her to drift apart from Brittany Mahomes, you thought wrong. According to Marca, Mahomes and Nicole have remained "close friends." But don't just take their word for it; the two have proved time and time again that they still have a great friendship.
In August 2023, Brittany's husband, Patrick Mahomes, set up a special surprise for the mother of two. Although her birthday wasn't until September 1st, the Kansas City Chiefs star decided to throw off his wife by celebrating her birthday a little earlier. Thanks to Patrick, Nicole and several other friends surprised Brittany for her big celebration. The sports journalist shared the sweet surprise on her Instagram story as she and the rest of her friends walked into the room with balloons and gifts for Brittany. The mother of two was shocked at the surprise and cried tears of joy. Later that day, the two friends and the rest of the group celebrated the 28-year-old.
Brittany even shared a sweet post from the special night with several group photos, including one with Kayla. She wrote, "Patrick surprised me with my girlssss and a celebration this weekend and it was THE BEST TIME!" Nicole and Brittany stunned as they posed for the disco-themed birthday, showing everyone that nothing could come between them.
Brittany Mahomes and Kayla Nicole constantly hang out
Brittany Mahomes and Kayla Nicole's hangouts have continued since the sports journalist's split from Travis Kelce. The two are inseparable and constantly at each other's side during significant events. In July 2023, when Patrick Mahomes premiered his and several other quarterbacks' Netflix documentary, "Quarterback," Brittany made sure Nicole was by her side on the red carpet. The mom of two shared two posts from that night, one with a photo of her and Nicole and another of a video of the two in slow-mo. Brittany captioned the video, "The best duos." Brittany and Nicole have become a fan-favorite duo, even if she is no longer with the Kansas City Chiefs tight end.
Nicole often accompanies Brittany and Patrick at football events; who wouldn't want their BFF at major life events? In April 2023, the couple decided to host an NFL draft party, and the sports journalist tagged along. Nicole documented that night on her Instagram Story, per Sportskeeda. Brittany shared several photos from the party on social media, and Nicole was featured in one of them, along with several other friends. Brittany captioned the photo, "Was a good time." Any time Nicole and Brittany get together, it is sure to be a good time, and they won't let her split from Kelce affect their friendship.