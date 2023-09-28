Are Brittany Mahomes And Travis Kelce's Ex Kayla Nicole Still Friends?

Nothing could intercept the friendship that Brittany Mahomes and Kayla Nicole have. The two women became famous for constantly supporting their NFL boyfriends, Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce. It truly seemed like the perfect duo. Brittany and Patrick are high school sweethearts, and Kelce and Nicole dated on and off for five years.

It was a social media love story when Kelce and Nicole began dating in 2017, per People. For months, the Kansas City Chiefs star liked the sports journalist's Instagram posts and stories but never made a move to slide into the DMs, so Nicole did it herself. The couple's relationship had as many twists and turns as a football game. In 2020, the couple split amid rumors that Kelce had cheated on Nicole, but the football star denied the allegations. That same year, the couple got back together and dated for two more years before they eventually called it quits.

However, Nicole and Brittany developed a strong friendship throughout the couple's relationship. The two BFFs were often at their loved ones' games, cheering on Patrick and Kelce, per TMZ. From the football field to vacation, Nicole and Brittany were inseparable. But now that the sports journalist and Kelce have split, where does her friendship with Brittany stand? Well, we're here to fill you in on whether the two are still BFFs or have gone their separate ways.