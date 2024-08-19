Trump's Post Boasting Swiftie Support May Have Gone A Step Too Far
Is Donald J. Trump in his Swiftie era?! On August 18, the Republican presidential candidate took to Truth Social, his social media company that's already faced big issues, to relish what appeared to be a new subset of supporters: Swifties for Trump. "I accept," he proudly wrote along with a collage of photos of Taylor Swift fans seemingly donning shirts and various other merchandise stamped with messages of support for the businessman turned politician (via Newsweek).
Ironically, in the past, Swift has been no wallflower when it comes to her apparent disdain for Trump, practically solidifying everything we know about Swift's political views. In 2020, the singer and songwriter pledged her support to the Biden-Harris campaign. But that's not all. She also tweeted directly at the sitting president following his remarks regarding the Black Lives Matter protests in Minnesota — cause baby, now we got bad blood. "After stoking the fires of white supremacy and racism your entire presidency, you have the nerve to feign moral superiority before threatening violence? 'When the looting starts the shooting starts'??? We will vote you out in November," she famously wrote.
Now it appears Trump's boasting of the support may have gone a step too far. While it's entirely possible that one can be both a Swiftie AND a Trump supporter, it appears Trump's enthusiasm for the newfound love from Swift's fanbase may have been a bit overzealous and premature. As the famous T-Swizzle herself once waxed poetic, "You need to calm down."
Some of the photos Trump shared were fake
Fake news?! Shortly after Donald J. Trump flaunted his "Swifties for Trump" fanbase on his Truth Social account, many came forward to call his bluff. "Of course Trump is posting AI and photoshopped pics/memes about Swifties and Taylor Swift supporting him," one user tweeted. Meanwhile, another wrote in part, "The man is melting down in real time ... now he is posting AI generated fake pics of non existent Swifties for Trump with 'I accept.'"
As reported by Newsweek, some of the images Trump posted were indeed generated via artificial intelligence, including one of Swift donning an Uncle Sam costume with the caption, "Taylor Wants You To Vote For Donald Trump." Another photo Trump shared within the collage is clearly emblazoned with the word "satire" on it. Still, it's unknown whether or not Trump realized that some of the photos were not real when he shared them. Even some of Trump's fervent supporters quickly jumped on the bandwagon, also touting the collage of photos featuring the Swifties' so-called seal of approval.
Others argue, however, that Trump may have been the one behind the fake images all along. One writer even reached out to the Twittersphere asking for help to determine "whether trump's seemingly ai-generated 'swifties for trump' images could be implicated by the ELVIS act." Also known as the Ensuring Likeness Voice and Image Security Act, the Tennessee law is meant to prohibit the unauthorized use of someone's likeness through the use of artificial intelligence.
There are some real-life Swifties for Trump out there
Still, there are some media moments that Taylor Swift can never erase. As it turns out, not all of the photos Donald J. Trump splashed on Truth Social are fake. One of the photos actually features a real-life human. As reported by Newsweek, self-professed Swiftie Jenna Piwowarczyk is also an unapologetic Trump supporter. "I think this movement is super awesome but also super important because it's no secret that young female voters consider themselves Swifties. And we don't want them to have to choose between loving Taylor Swift and supporting their conservative ideologies at the ballot box in November," she declared in a YouTube video aptly titled, "Swifties for Trump."
Additionally, many die-hard Swifties have also been making waves on TikTok as they have proudly declared their support for Trump. TikTok user @trendyandspendy garnered her own "Look What You Made Me Do" moment when she posted a video donning her Eras tour sweatshirt and a hot pink Make America Great Again hat... at the same time. "Swifties and MAGA supporters unite!" she penned in the caption. Alexa, play "Wildest Dreams" by Taylor Swift.