Trump's Post Boasting Swiftie Support May Have Gone A Step Too Far

Is Donald J. Trump in his Swiftie era?! On August 18, the Republican presidential candidate took to Truth Social, his social media company that's already faced big issues, to relish what appeared to be a new subset of supporters: Swifties for Trump. "I accept," he proudly wrote along with a collage of photos of Taylor Swift fans seemingly donning shirts and various other merchandise stamped with messages of support for the businessman turned politician (via Newsweek).

Ironically, in the past, Swift has been no wallflower when it comes to her apparent disdain for Trump, practically solidifying everything we know about Swift's political views. In 2020, the singer and songwriter pledged her support to the Biden-Harris campaign. But that's not all. She also tweeted directly at the sitting president following his remarks regarding the Black Lives Matter protests in Minnesota — cause baby, now we got bad blood. "After stoking the fires of white supremacy and racism your entire presidency, you have the nerve to feign moral superiority before threatening violence? 'When the looting starts the shooting starts'??? We will vote you out in November," she famously wrote.

Now it appears Trump's boasting of the support may have gone a step too far. While it's entirely possible that one can be both a Swiftie AND a Trump supporter, it appears Trump's enthusiasm for the newfound love from Swift's fanbase may have been a bit overzealous and premature. As the famous T-Swizzle herself once waxed poetic, "You need to calm down."