Media Moments Taylor Swift Can Never Erase

The following article includes allegations of sexual assault.

Taylor Swift has had quite the career. The queen of heartbreak songs began pursuing a record deal when she was just 11 years old. Although most producers shut the door in her face at the time (quite literally as she was knocking on doors up and down Nashville's Music Row), she only had to wait two more years before she was singing professionally. Swift told Entertainment Weekly that her middle school rejections pushed her toward music at such a young age. "But I wouldn't change a thing about growing up and not exactly fitting in," she added.

Swift released her debut self-titled album at age 16. From there, the country artist-turned-global pop icon has enjoyed meteoric career success with the release of Grammy-winning albums like "1989" and "folklore." As of March 2024, she has released (and re-recorded) 19 albums – a very impressive feat for any musician, let alone one as young as Swift.

But starting her spectacular career at such a young age means Swift has spent most of her life in the industry and literally grown up in the public eye, and it definitely hasn't been easy. She has been vilified by the media, with critics attacking all aspects of her life, from her vocals and music to her style to her relationships. Swift fought back in her own way, writing songs like "Shake It Off" to combat her haters, but there are some moments she just can't erase.