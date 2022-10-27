Taylor Swift Amends Controversial Music Video After Facing Backlash

Taylor Swift had a rather "swift" response to the backlash she faced after releasing the music video for her newest single, "Anti-hero," which she wrote and directed herself.

The Grammy-winning singer shared that the video visualizes her "nightmare scenarios and intrusive thoughts," which apparently include insecurities about her weight and body image. In the music video, Swift steps on a scale displaying the word "fat" instead of an actual number, while a Swift clone peers over her shoulder in disagreement. It didn't take too long until it drew criticism, with many fans accusing the singer of being fatphobic and insensitive. A fan tweeted that Swift was contributing to the "stigmatization of the word fat," while another said that the scene was a "s***ty way to describe her body image struggles."

It's worth noting that this isn't the first time Swift has opened up about her issues regarding her body image. "It's not good for me to see pictures of myself every day," she confessed in her "Miss Americana" Netflix documentary, adding that comments saying "my tummy was too big" or "looked pregnant" would "trigger me to just starve a little bit [and] just stop eating." She also explained in another Instagram video that the video highlights" aspects of the things we dislike and like about ourselves that we have to come to terms with."

Despite this, the "All Too Well" singer still sparked controversy, causing her to make edits to the music video itself.