Athlete WAGs Fans Can't Stand

For every beloved WAG, there's one that sports fans hate. Although WAG is a widely accepted acronym for "wife and girlfriend," there are obvious levels to the label. For example, there are celebrity WAGs — such as Gabrielle Union, Victoria Beckham, and Giselle Bundchen — who are/were married to and/or dating high-profile athletes such as Dwayne Wade, David Beckham, and Tom Brady, respectively. These three specifically boast an acting career, a singing/fashion empire, and a successful modeling profession.

There are also the equally important WAGs who are just as well-known as their celebrity counterparts but who built their careers years later. Savannah James and Ayesha Curry, who are married to Lebron James and Steph Curry, respectively, are two of the most famous examples. In recent years, Ayesha has become the face of an impressive culinary empire that includes cooking shows, cookware, and the whole lot. Meanwhile, James has since started several businesses, including a popular juice bar.

Of course, there are lesser-known WAGs who haven't caught the attention of the sports world. Instead of branching off into separate careers, they've been perfectly content supporting their famous husbands and nurturing their families as they enjoy the perks that come from their cushy lifestyles. Unfortunately, there are just as many, if not more, WAGs who have caught the eye of sports enthusiasts for reasons they'd probably rather not. Sometimes, these worlds intersect.