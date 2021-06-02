The Real Reason Evelyn Lozada Is Exiting Basketball Wives

There are so many entertaining reality shows on TV nowadays, it's hard to keep up with all of them! But if you're a fan of watching drama-filled get-togethers, outrageous arguments, and hunky husbands, you might want to tune into "Basketball Wives." The longtime series premiered more than a decade ago in April 2010, and since then, viewers have gone inside the lives of the spectacular women.

The cast includes Shaunie O'Neal, Malaysia Pargo, Evelyn Lozada, Jackie Christie, Jennifer Williams, Kristen Scott, and Ogom "OG" Chijindu, according to The Sun. The show — which premiered Season 9 in February 2021 — follows the ladies along as they "juggle the success and stresses of building businesses, battling groupies, and searching for stability in the unstable arena of being the significant other to a basketball superstar," per IMDb. Throughout the seasons, "Basketball Wives" fans have seen many other famous faces in the cast, and some of the stars, such as Evelyn, have taken some time off from filming to focus on their families. After returning to the show in 2017, Lozada chatted to E! News about how thrilled she was to be back, saying she's "emotionally connected" to the series.

"Nobody understands. I do feel a really, really personal connection to the franchise," she shared. But despite that "personal connection," Evelyn announced she was exiting "Basketball Wives" once again in June 2021. Keep scrolling to find out the reason for her departure.