Body Language Expert Tells Us Brittany Mahomes & Taylor Swift Are Besties In The Making

Taylor Swift's rumored romance with Travis Kelce has led to her being a fixture at Kansas City Chiefs games. After dominating the headlines by attending the Chiefs game on September 24, Swift once again was out to support her beau a week later when they played the New York Jets on October 1. During that game, the pop star went viral for her interaction with Brittany Mahomes — who is married to the team's star quarterback Patrick Mahomes. The two watched the game from a luxury suite together, and at one point the "Karma" singer was seen leaning over to whisper something into Brittany's ear. That footage had social media buzzing, as Brittany has a large online following herself and is well-known by Chiefs fans.

On October 12, the Chiefs faced off against the Denver Broncos at Arrowhead Stadium, and once again the duo of Swift and Brittany were in attendance. Early in the game, quarterback Mahomes connected with tight end Kelce for a big catch. That led to the "Cruel Summer" artist and Brittany connecting with a celebratory hug. The footage was captured by the camera crew and instantly went viral. "Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes were lovin' this Kelce catch," SportsCenter wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, alongside video of the exchange.

Nicki Swift spoke to a body language expert who looked at the hug between Swift and Brittany, and explained why the two have best-friend potential.