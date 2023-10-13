Body Language Expert Tells Us Brittany Mahomes & Taylor Swift Are Besties In The Making
Taylor Swift's rumored romance with Travis Kelce has led to her being a fixture at Kansas City Chiefs games. After dominating the headlines by attending the Chiefs game on September 24, Swift once again was out to support her beau a week later when they played the New York Jets on October 1. During that game, the pop star went viral for her interaction with Brittany Mahomes — who is married to the team's star quarterback Patrick Mahomes. The two watched the game from a luxury suite together, and at one point the "Karma" singer was seen leaning over to whisper something into Brittany's ear. That footage had social media buzzing, as Brittany has a large online following herself and is well-known by Chiefs fans.
On October 12, the Chiefs faced off against the Denver Broncos at Arrowhead Stadium, and once again the duo of Swift and Brittany were in attendance. Early in the game, quarterback Mahomes connected with tight end Kelce for a big catch. That led to the "Cruel Summer" artist and Brittany connecting with a celebratory hug. The footage was captured by the camera crew and instantly went viral. "Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes were lovin' this Kelce catch," SportsCenter wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, alongside video of the exchange.
Nicki Swift spoke to a body language expert who looked at the hug between Swift and Brittany, and explained why the two have best-friend potential.
The Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes hug looked genuine
Body language expert Jess Ponce III, communication coach, and author of "A.W.E.S.O.M.E," broke down the hug between Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes. "Are Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes becoming BFFs? From the looks of it, that's quite possible!" Ponce told Nicki Swift. After the pair hugged it out following a big Kansas City Chiefs play, it said a lot about their budding friendship. "When most friends might have their arms around one another, these two are embraced in a warm hug, full upper bodies touching, and with great big smiles," the body language expert told us.
Some skeptics might say that Swift and Mahomes were hamming it up for the cameras, but Ponce believes that being close with the players created a "special bond" between the two women. "There is nothing forced or fake about their embrace. It seems natural and in the moment, a moment they both loved!" Ponce added.
The hug between the ladies may have grabbed the headlines, but they were also caught in another besties moment when they danced in unison during a break in the action. "Welcome to the Brittany Mahomes & Taylor Swift era," Barstool Sports tweeted alongside a clip of the duo grooving together. That Swift-Brittany era could indeed be underway, as Swift and Mahomes have become close outside of attending football games together.
Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes went out to dinner
Although Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes did not hang out in a luxury suite together when the songstress attended her first Kansas City Chiefs game on September 24, the pair did connect at an after party thrown by Travis Kelce following the game. According to an insider for TMZ, Swift and Mahomes both did a shot of alcohol together at the event and were overheard making plans to hang out again soon.
Those were not empty words, as the "Bad Blood" singer invited Mahomes out a week later in New York on September 30 — the night before the Chiefs were set to take on the New York Jets. Mahomes joined Swift and her friends Blake Lively and Sophie Turner at the Italian restaurant Emilio's Ballato. It was not a quick bite either, as a source for People said their dinner lasted over four hours. Reportedly, the influencer went home around 1:00 a.m., and Swift left about 30 minutes later. A close friend of Brittany's, Miranda Hogue, was also in attendance and commemorated the night with a group Polaroid photo. She uploaded the snap to Instagram on October 2, along with other pictures from her trip to the Big Apple.
While Swift and Mahomes bonded quickly, Patrick Mahomes also had kind words after meeting the pop star.
Patrick Mahomes was late meeting Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift showing up to the Kansas City Chiefs game and connecting with Brittany Mahomes was immediate headline fodder, although it took Patrick Mahomes a while to finally get introduced to his teammate's love interest. Even though Patrick is good friends with Travis Kelce, the quarterback had not yet met Swift when she attended her first game on September 24. "I haven't got to meet her," he told the press at the time, per FOX4 KC. "I guess if she ends up being with Travis then I'll probably meet her at some point. Seems like a good person so hopefully I get to meet her one day," the franchise player added. In fact, Patrick was unsure if Kelce was serious when the tight end said that Swift was coming to the game.
A few days later — after Swift connected with Brittany at the party thrown by Kelce — Patrick confirmed he had now been introduced to the singer. "Yeah, I met her. She's really cool, good people," Patrick said during a press conference on September 27, per the Chiefs website. Although he had no further comment about his teammate's relationship. "But like Trav said, man, I'm going to let them have their privacy and just keep it moving," Patrick told the media.