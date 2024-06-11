Donald Trump's Comments About Taylor Swift's Looks Are Proof He's Desperate For Her Approval
Donald Trump namedropped Taylor Swift in a bid to gain her approval.
In an excerpt from "Apprentice in Wonderland: How Donald Trump and Mark Burnett Took America Through the Looking Glass," Trump spoke with author Ramin Setoodeh about Swift's physical beauty, while speculating about her possible political allegiances. "I think she's beautiful — very beautiful! I find her very beautiful," said Trump before moving on to more self-involved matters (via Variety). "I think she's liberal. She probably doesn't like Trump," he continued. He also called Swift's widely debated politics into question. "She is liberal, or is that just an act?" he continued. "She's legitimately liberal? It's not an act? It surprises me that a country star can be successful being liberal."
Given Swift's domination of the music and entertainment industries — defined by a slate of Grammys, chart-topping albums, and tours that have boosted economies around the world — it'd make sense that Trump would want the support of Swift and the millions of fans she boasts immense influence over. Although Trump is almost a convicted felon, he's still hoping to move back into 1600 Pennsylvania Ave. for his second term as president of the United States come January 2025. Swift's co-sign would definitely boost his campaign if he could swing it. However, it was only four months ago that Trump blasted Swift in a Super Bowl rant, centering on whether or not she'd endorse his rival, President Joe Biden. But we doubt there was any love lost given Swift's previous comments about the politician.
Taylor Swift's thoughts on Donald Trump are crystal clear
Taylor Swift has made notable strides in shedding her apolitical reputation in recent years, but she still gets flack for not being even more vocal. It took Swift several years into her career before she started using her voice and influence to sporadically endorse political candidates, including Joe Biden in 2020, and she's never publicly declared her ties to one side of the political aisle over another. But, while there might still be a question mark over whether Swift's political views align with Republicans, Democrats, or other lesser-known parties, she's certainly not a Trump supporter. The songstress has a documented history of denouncing the controversial politician and his policies.
Swift's most famous Trump critique came in May 2020, when she hit back at his inflammatory statement about protests that cropped up after George Floyd's death. "After stoking the fires of white supremacy and racism your entire presidency, you have the nerve to feign moral superiority before threatening violence? 'When the looting starts the shooting starts'??? We will vote you out in November. @realdonaldtrump," tweeted the star. Three months later Swift criticized Trump, whom she deemed, among other things, an "ineffective" leader on X, formerly known as Twitter, for reportedly attempting to paralyze the USPS in order to decrease the public's ability to mail in their presidential votes amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Swift concluded her commentary by encouraging Americans to request a ballot early in order to have their voice heard in the election.