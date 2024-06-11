Donald Trump's Comments About Taylor Swift's Looks Are Proof He's Desperate For Her Approval

Donald Trump namedropped Taylor Swift in a bid to gain her approval.

In an excerpt from "Apprentice in Wonderland: How Donald Trump and Mark Burnett Took America Through the Looking Glass," Trump spoke with author Ramin Setoodeh about Swift's physical beauty, while speculating about her possible political allegiances. "I think she's beautiful — very beautiful! I find her very beautiful," said Trump before moving on to more self-involved matters (via Variety). "I think she's liberal. She probably doesn't like Trump," he continued. He also called Swift's widely debated politics into question. "She is liberal, or is that just an act?" he continued. "She's legitimately liberal? It's not an act? It surprises me that a country star can be successful being liberal."

Given Swift's domination of the music and entertainment industries — defined by a slate of Grammys, chart-topping albums, and tours that have boosted economies around the world — it'd make sense that Trump would want the support of Swift and the millions of fans she boasts immense influence over. Although Trump is almost a convicted felon, he's still hoping to move back into 1600 Pennsylvania Ave. for his second term as president of the United States come January 2025. Swift's co-sign would definitely boost his campaign if he could swing it. However, it was only four months ago that Trump blasted Swift in a Super Bowl rant, centering on whether or not she'd endorse his rival, President Joe Biden. But we doubt there was any love lost given Swift's previous comments about the politician.