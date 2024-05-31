Why Donald Trump Isn't A Convicted Felon (Yet)

On May 30, 2024, Donald Trump pulled off a historic first: he became the first former president of the United States to be found guilty of felony crimes. However, it's inaccurate to say that he's a convicted felon at this time because, well, that's just not how the law was designed. While he's guilty in his infamous hush money trial, the "convicted felon" title is still pending.

The presumptive 2024 Republican nominee was found guilty of all 34 criminal counts of falsifying business records. This stems from reimbursements he made to his former lawyer and fixer, Michael Cohen, for a hush money payment to Stormy Daniels in an attempt to avoid derailing his 2016 presidential campaign. "The 12 everyday jurors vowed to make a decision based on the evidence and the law, and the evidence and the law alone. Their deliberations led them to a unanimous conclusion beyond a reasonable doubt that the defendant Donald J. Trump is guilty," Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg said in a press conference, according to CNN.

In true Trump fashion, his words about his guilty verdict say it all. "This was a rigged, disgraceful trial," he declared. "We didn't do anything wrong. I'm a very innocent man." The final word will come on July 11, 2024, during his scheduled sentencing. Until then, he remains not a convicted felon, but that could change depending on the outcome.