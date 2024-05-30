Donald Trump's Courtroom Reaction To Guilty Verdict Is Galaxies From What We Expected

After only two days of deliberation, the jury in Donald Trump's hush money case rendered its verdict. According to NBC News, Trump was found guilty on all 34 counts of falsified business records in connection with the hush money payments made to adult film star Stormy Daniels amid their alleged affair.

Trump actually received some good news before learning his fate. According to a NPR/PBS NewsHour/Marist poll, only 17% of respondents said they would not vote for Trump if he were convicted in the criminal case. But the Trump team was in no mood to celebrate a small victory before the verdict came in. "The Trump table has gone from smiling to looking sour," NBC News reported. "They are very serious now and Trump has his arm[s] crossed in front of his chest."

This is the first time in history an American president has been convicted of a crime, which is one reason it seemed so unfathomable that Trump might actually wind up in prison. According to Politico, he could face a maximum prison sentence of up to four years. Now, he'll have to start plotting his next legal moves as his campaign winds down... though we weren't expecting him to respond the way he did.