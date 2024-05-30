Donald Trump's Courtroom Reaction To Guilty Verdict Is Galaxies From What We Expected
After only two days of deliberation, the jury in Donald Trump's hush money case rendered its verdict. According to NBC News, Trump was found guilty on all 34 counts of falsified business records in connection with the hush money payments made to adult film star Stormy Daniels amid their alleged affair.
Trump actually received some good news before learning his fate. According to a NPR/PBS NewsHour/Marist poll, only 17% of respondents said they would not vote for Trump if he were convicted in the criminal case. But the Trump team was in no mood to celebrate a small victory before the verdict came in. "The Trump table has gone from smiling to looking sour," NBC News reported. "They are very serious now and Trump has his arm[s] crossed in front of his chest."
This is the first time in history an American president has been convicted of a crime, which is one reason it seemed so unfathomable that Trump might actually wind up in prison. According to Politico, he could face a maximum prison sentence of up to four years. Now, he'll have to start plotting his next legal moves as his campaign winds down... though we weren't expecting him to respond the way he did.
Donald Trump saved his anger for the media
According to CNN, Donald Trump showed no emotion and stared ahead with a faint scowl as the verdict was read. Given Trump's many (emphasis on many) courtroom outbursts through the trial, we expected something with much more oomph. We guess the ex-prez finally learned the true meaning of chickens coming home to roost. That didn't last for, though, as he was more animated while holding court outside the Manhattan courtroom where he learned his fate. "This was a disgrace. This was a rigged trial by a conflicted judge who is corrupt," he said, according to Sky News. "It's a rigged trial. A disgrace."
Donald will get another press conference during which to air his grievances when he heads back to court for his sentencing hearing on July 11 — just four days before the Republican National Convention. He'll appeal the case, of course, which will make it drag on past Election Day. But in the meantime, some of his critics are making the most of the opportunity to see him held accountable for his bad behavior. Several people commented on the absurdity of the situation America is in on X, formerly known as Twitter. "BREAKING: Donald Trump becomes the first actor from Home Alone 2 to be convicted of 34 felonies stemming from hush money payments to a porn star," quipped comedian Zack Bornstein. "So he can no longer vote for president but can still be one. Cool country," another tweet read.
Melania Trump was also on some people's minds. "At least now Trump can fly back to Florida & be with his wife," joked comedian John Fugelsang. But will she attend the Republican National Convention with her husband? Will he even be there?