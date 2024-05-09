Stormy Daniels' Brutal Dig At Trump On Witness Stand Is Sure To Hit Him Where It Hurts

Stormy Daniels' testimony did damage at Donald Trump's trial, not only to his defense, but also, his pride. When she took the stand May 7, Daniels made embarrassing claims about Trump's bedtime habits, which included his unusual sleeping arrangements with wife Melania. Daniels made several unflattering statements about her alleged affair with the former "The Apprentice" host, too. "I told very few people that we had sex because I felt very ashamed that I didn't stop it," Daniels said, according to Business Insider. Her testimony was so salacious that Trump's defense moved for a mistrial, which was denied by Judge Juan Merchan. "[T]here are some things that would have been better left unsaid," Merchan said, according to the New York Post. Those comments were light compared to the jab Daniels took at Trump during her second day on the witness stand.

On May 9, Daniels was questioned by Trump's attorney, Susan Necheles, who asked why the adult film star accepted hush money, but then went public with the affair. "[Y]ou then decided that you wanted to publicly say that you had sex with Donald Trump," Necheles said, per MSNBC's Katie Phang. "No, nobody would ever want to publicly say that," Daniels responded. "I wanted to publicly defend myself after Michael Cohen told that story," she added. Daniels' response elicited "laughter in the courtroom" according to MSNBC's Adam Klasfeld.

Her remark gave Trump haters even more fuel than his troubling courtroom hair, as they responded to Daniels' dig.