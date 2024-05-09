The Staggering Amount Of Debt Stormy Daniels Is Reportedly In

Stormy Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, has an astronomical amount of financial debt. Best known for her alleged 2006 affair with former President Donald Trump and the subsequent $130,000 hush money payment from Trump's ex-lawyer, Michael Cohen, during the 2016 election, Daniels reportedly has a net worth of $1 million. Yet, she faces a daunting amount of legal debt. Ironically, Daniels, who testified against Trump in his ongoing hush money trial — where he is accused of orchestrating the payoff to influence the election — owes a hefty six-figure sum in legal fees to the former president.

In 2018, Daniels and her then-lawyer, Michael Avenatti, sued Trump for defamation of character after he denied her account of someone attempting to intimidate her into not speaking about the politician in public. According to The New York Times, Trump took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to denounce a sketch she'd posted of the man who'd approached her in a parking lot, likening it to "a total con job." However, the court ruled against Daniels in both the initial case and her appeal, leaving her responsible for paying over $560,000 in legal fees to Trump. And while Daniels has proudly asserted that she has no plans to pay up, her failed lawsuit isn't the only source of her financial woes.