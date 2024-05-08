Ivanka Trump Posts Cryptic Quote After Stormy Daniels' Spicy Testimony Against Her Father

Ivanka Trump provided testimony during Donald Trump's civil fraud case, but she's not a witness in her father's hush money trial involving adult film star Stormy Daniels. Yet, that hasn't stopped Ivanka from possibly chiming in via social media, in response to Daniels' testimony about her past relationship with Ivanka's father. Upon taking the stand on May 7, Daniels made bold claims about Donald's purported bedtime habits that she reportedly learned about during the 2006 affair, which he's denied ever occurred. One surprising claim? Donald and his wife, Melania Trump apparently don't cohabitate in the same bedroom. However, that was far from the raunchiest revelation made by Daniels, who also claimed that she "blacked out" for an unspecified period during the affair (via the Wall Street Journal).

Unsurprisingly, Daniels' testimony has given social media users from every corner of the political sphere a fresh round of information to analyze and pick apart. And that may also include Donald's oldest daughter, Ivanka. On May 8, the former Trump Organization executive took to social media and posted a cryptic quote from "Walden" by Henry David Thoreau to her Instagram Stories. "The cost of a thing is the amount of what I will call life which will be required to be exchanged for it, immediately or in the long run," posted Ivanka. While it's totally possible that Ivanka's post is unrelated to Daniels' testimony, she could be questioning what Daniels is gaining from exposing her father's indiscretions.

Then again, Daniels may have also mentioned Ivanka indirectly.