Ivanka's Testimony Over Donald's Fraud Case Is Turning Heads

Ivanka Trump has taken the stand in Donald Trump, Donald Trump Jr., and Eric Trump's civil fraud trial, which is currently ongoing in New York. Although Judge Arthur Engoron, who's presiding over the case, has already found the Trump trio liable for fraud, according to CNN, the trial is a means of determining how much money the former president, his sons, and any relevant business partners will owe the state. Ivanka, who previously served as a top-ranking executive within Trump Sr.'s businesses, delivered her testimony on November 8. A few days earlier, her brothers, Donald Jr. and Eric, sat under oath and denied conducting financial business on their father's behalf, despite their roles in the companies.

The Trump men's testimony has already been picked apart and analyzed from every angle. Now it's Ivanka's turn.

For example, Ivanka Trump seemed quite uncomfortable as she arrived at the Manhattan court house on Wednesday. And it's probably not just because public onlookers hurled insults at her and her family as she walked through the crowd. Ivanka never wanted to take the stand in the first place. According to Forbes, Ivanka attempted to fight a subpoena to appear in court. Ivanka also cited her lack of childcare as an excuse to avoid testifying, according to the New Republic. However, the judge didn't let her off that easily, which is why Ivanka has also gone under oath. Here are the most important, head-turning lines of testimony that Ivanka gave while she was on the witness stand.