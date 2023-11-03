Body Language Expert Tells Us Donald Trump Jr.'s Confidence On The Stand Shines Over Brother Eric

Donald Trump's civil fraud trial kicked off exactly one month ago, on October 2, 2023.

According to CNN, Donald Sr. faces fraud charges due to reportedly misrepresenting his finances in order to gain more favorable financial benefits for his business empire. Between the years 2011 and 2021, Donald Sr. reportedly over-reported his income by $3.6 billion. At the time, CNN reported that the trial would potentially see testimony from Trump's business associates and family — including his sons, Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump, who are also co-defendants. Donald Jr. and Eric, who have played important roles within their father's businesses, finally took the stand on November 1 and 2, 2023. According to NBC, Donald Jr. took the stand first, then came Eric.

The brothers asserted that they weren't involved in the financial matters related to their father, Donald Sr., and his business. Donald. Jr., for example, placed the responsibility of the financial accounting on Donald Sr.'s accountant, Donald Bender. Meanwhile, Eric also denied having a hand in the company's finances. "I don't think I ever saw or worked on a statement of financial condition," said Eric in court. "I don't believe I would have known about it — not what I did." Despite Donald Jr. and Eric's similar talking points, Jess Ponce III, body language expert, communication coach, and author of "A.W.E.S.O.M.E," is of the opinion that one brother appeared decidedly more confident than the other.