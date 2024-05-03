Trump Gives His Haters Fuel With Most Troubling Hair & Trial Look Yet

Each day Donald Trump shows up in court, his appearance gets worse and worse, and his latest look tops them all. Trump has become the first former president to stand trial on a criminal count for allegedly having his lawyer, Michael Cohen, pay hush money to adult film star Stormy Daniels to keep their affair quiet before the 2016 election. Unlike many of his other legal issues, the former U.S. president is required to appear in court every single day.

The case can have a huge impact on his life and the 2024 presidential election, and it seems like it has all taken a toll on Trump. From his eyebags clashing with his tan to his hair, the businessman hasn't looked his best, and today has been his worst. Trump sat at the defense table with sleepy eyes, his usual bright orange tan, and disheveled hair. His locks are what made his physical appearance look so terrible, as it seemed like someone had scruffed his hair with their hand and didn't even attempt to run a hairbrush through it afterward.

Trump's appearance in court is much different than how he has looked on the campaign trail. During a few stops in Wisconsin and Michigan, the former president had his hair intact and looked as energetic as ever. It's no wonder there's such a stark difference from the campaign trail, because in court, he's having to deal with some damning testimony being thrown his way.