Donald Trump's Appearance In Court Vs. On The Campaign Trail Speaks Volumes

Donald Trump has been enjoying himself much more on the campaign trail than he has in court. The former president has been outspoken about his disdain for the Stormy Daniels hush money trial by lambasting the trial and its judge on Truth Social. On April 30, Judge Juan Merchan ruled that Trump's online rants violated his gag order and found he was in contempt of court. The real estate mogul was fined $1,000 for each of his nine online posts about the case — which was the maximum penalty. Trump has seemingly acted out against the trial by putting in little effort into his appearance while in court. That included a disastrous hair day for Trump on day two of the trial.

On May 2, Trump's hair once again looked uncharacteristically unkempt, as he wore a dark blue suit and a large yellow tie while in court. Besides his hair looking out of place, Trump also wore a hangdog look on his face. Trump's attorney, Todd Blanche, debated with Judge Merchan over whether the defendant had violated his gag order. "Everybody else can say whatever they want about this case," Blanche said, per Reuters. "They're not defendants in this case," Merchan responded. In regards to others chiming in, Joe Biden had made an unflattering claim about Trump's hair a week earlier when speaking in Washington, D.C.

Trump's hair may have been unflattering in court, but he made sure to put time into his trademark quiff while on the campaign trail a day earlier.