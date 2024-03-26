New Claims Raised About Donald Trump's Hair Are The Strangest Yet
Donald Trump's flurry of legal trouble and astronomical $450 million civil fraud trial judgment are not the only things that has social media talking. Some parts of the internet are buzzing over Trump's signature coif — his hairspray-heavy, molded combover, which has been the source of endless jokes and ridicule. Specifically, social media is reeling over some Trump-centric revelations that have surfaced in "Stormy," the Peacock documentary about Stormy Daniels, the former adult film actress whom the former president has been accused of illegally paying off to hide their reported past affair, per Reuters. Daniels may also be a witness during Trump's accompanying criminal trial.
In the documentary, Daniels' friend, Seth Rogen, who once hired her to play a stripper in his 2007's "Knocked Up, " detailed the time when Daniels shared a pretty interesting factoid concerning Trump's beliefs about his hair. "We were like, what's up with the hair?" Rogen said in the documentary (via Mediate). "Like, what's going on with the hair?" Daniels then reportedly claimed Trump told her "he'd had dream like, Samson and Delilah and that he, like, felt as though his power, like, rested in his hair, and that if he lost it, he would lose his, like, power and his stature." Rogen also theorized that Trump's superstition is the reason that he hasn't cut his hair off (which he's admitted has been balding).
Donald Trump has plenty of hair 'secrets'
This isn't the only rumor about Donald Trump's hair.
In January, Page Six reported that Trump's hair color was dictated by his mood. But it's less about mystical forces and more about Trump's impatience during his hair coloring sessions. "The hairdressers get mad at him, but can't show it, as Trump can't sit still as he needs at least to sit still for at least 30 minutes for [his hair color] to take," said an insider. "Trump's hair color can vary wildly from dark blonde to light — to bright orange — depending on how long his hairdresser can get him to sit still and let the color do its job." They also revealed that Trump barely gave his stylists enough time to properly apply the color, leading to unflattering shades.
Trump hasn't responded to either of these rumors, but he did once share his hair-care routing during a 2011 interview with Rolling Stone. "OK, what I do is, wash it with Head and Shoulders," shared Trump. "I don't dry it, though. I let it dry by itself. It takes about an hour. Then I read papers and things. Trump then combed his hair, but not "forward," as people like to believe. "Do I comb it forward? No, I don't comb it forward," he added. "I actually don't have a bad hairline. When you think about it, it's not bad. I mean, I get a lot of credit for comb-overs. But it's not really a comb-over. It's sort of a little bit forward and back."