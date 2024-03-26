New Claims Raised About Donald Trump's Hair Are The Strangest Yet

This isn't the only rumor about Donald Trump's hair.

In January, Page Six reported that Trump's hair color was dictated by his mood. But it's less about mystical forces and more about Trump's impatience during his hair coloring sessions. "The hairdressers get mad at him, but can't show it, as Trump can't sit still as he needs at least to sit still for at least 30 minutes for [his hair color] to take," said an insider. "Trump's hair color can vary wildly from dark blonde to light — to bright orange — depending on how long his hairdresser can get him to sit still and let the color do its job." They also revealed that Trump barely gave his stylists enough time to properly apply the color, leading to unflattering shades.

Trump hasn't responded to either of these rumors, but he did once share his hair-care routing during a 2011 interview with Rolling Stone. "OK, what I do is, wash it with Head and Shoulders," shared Trump. "I don't dry it, though. I let it dry by itself. It takes about an hour. Then I read papers and things. Trump then combed his hair, but not "forward," as people like to believe. "Do I comb it forward? No, I don't comb it forward," he added. "I actually don't have a bad hairline. When you think about it, it's not bad. I mean, I get a lot of credit for comb-overs. But it's not really a comb-over. It's sort of a little bit forward and back."