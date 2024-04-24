New Shot Of Trump's Famous Hair From Behind Won't Help Chatter About Him Balding

As it turns out, Donald Trump really does have a bald spot. And though the politician hasn't always been lauded for his transparency, this is one fact he's actually owned up to over the years. He's among the celebs who have admitted to losing their hair — during an appearance at the 2018 Conservative Political Action Conference, Trump made light of it. "Oh, I try like hell to hide that bald spot, folks," said Trump candidly, garnering laughter from the audience (via CNN). "I work hard at it. It doesn't look bad. Hey, we're hanging in, we're hanging in." Still, the extent of Trump's balding is unknown, as his signature comb-over usually masks any thinning areas he may want to conceal.

Another popular rumor that's spread in recent years is the claim that Trump has had a hair transplant at one time or another. Sadly, Trump has never addressed this rumor. However, plastic surgeon Gary Linkov shared his professional opinion on YouTube, revealing that he thinks Trump has had not one, but five different hair transplants. "Did he get a hair transplant? It's actually much more complicated than that and a great example of how hair restoration surgery has evolved over time," said Linkov (via Newsweek). The plastic surgeon then picked through several photos of Trump's evolving hairline, explaining that, in his opinion, it was the result of hair transplants and "plug grafts."

If true, at least Trump can certainly afford it.