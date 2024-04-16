Trump's Disastrous Hair At Trial Day Two Has Us Asking So Many Questions

Donald Trump may be on trial for legal issues concerning his alleged affair with Stormy Daniels, but it's his appearance that's been on trial with the public. Trump's latest courtroom look has everyone talking about the former president's terrible hairdo.

Trump is currently facing 34 counts of falsifying records after his former lawyer, Michael Cohen, allegedly paid Daniels, an adult film star, to keep quiet about the affair ahead of the 2016 presidential election. The former president is required to appear in court for this criminal case, and on the first day, people couldn't stop talking about his eyebags and his terrible tan. Trump's orange skin clashed with the natural pink color of his under-eye as it seemed like the businessman hadn't gotten a wink of sleep leading up to the case. Now, as Trump takes on the second day of the trial, it's not his eyebags that people are roasting, but rather, his hair.

The former president's hair has had the internet buzzing in the past, and the conversation reignited after his latest appearance in court. Trump had his signature blonde locks on display, but his hair looked so disheveled that people couldn't focus on anything else. Perhaps the disastrous look is the result of stress after Trump told reporters outside of the courtroom, "We're not going to be given a fair trial." Whether he's stressed out or not, it won't stop people from making jabs at his disheveled appearance.