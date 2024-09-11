Katy Perry & Orlando Bloom's Relationship Always Felt Off

There are times when Orlando Bloom's relationship with Katy Perry is more cold than hot — like a popsicle before it gets melted by the California sun. "Sometimes things are really, really, really, challenging," Bloom told Flaunt magazine in 2023.

Perry has also made her relationship with the "Lord of the Rings" star sound as arduous as a long and perilous trek to Mordor. "When we first met, he said we would pull the poison out of each other, and we really do. It's exhausting ... It's like a never-ending cleanse," she told Vogue India in 2020. The comparison to an unpleasant alternative medicine practice was possibly inspired by Bloom's lifestyle. "He's super healthy, and he wants me to be healthy," Perry said in a 2024 appearance on the "Call Her Daddy" podcast. "Sometimes that can be annoying."

It's a minor miracle that Perry met her future fiance at all. In 2021, Bloom told The Times, "I'll only eat a really good piece of red meat maybe once a month." But at the 2016 Golden Globes, he happened to have a hankering for some beef — and Perry had a plate of In-N-Out burgers at her table. "He stole one ... and I was like, 'Wait — oh, you're so hot. Fine, take it,'" the "Woman's World" singer recalled on "Jimmy Kimmel Live." A relationship built off junk food can't be all bad, but the pop star and the "Pirates of the Caribbean" actor do give off some weird vibes sometimes.