Orlando Bloom's One Habit That Katy Perry Can't Stand

A-list couple Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom have been through it all to get to where they are now. Per Us Weekly, the two dated between January 2016 to March 2017 before briefly splitting, only to get back together in February 2018.

While the pandemic postponed Perry and Bloom's wedding plans, March 2020 marked a significant milestone in their relationship: Perry announced that she was pregnant. "Well, it wasn't an accident," she told SiriusXM's Mikey Piff at the time. "I'm so grateful for everything that I have been able to do and achieve, all the goals I've been able to check off my list, the life I've lived thus far. I've just been trying to create this space in my own life where I'm not running myself too ragged and creating space for something new to happen like this." In April 2020, the "Firework" singer shared Instagram photo of Bloom with some pink frosting smeared all over his smiling face. "It's a girl," she wrote. Bloom and Perry's daughter, Daisy Dove, was born that August.

Despite their obvious happiness together, there is one thing about the "Pirates of the Caribbean" star that especially annoys Perry — and it's a habit of his that she cannot stand.