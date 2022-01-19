Orlando Bloom's One Habit That Katy Perry Can't Stand
A-list couple Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom have been through it all to get to where they are now. Per Us Weekly, the two dated between January 2016 to March 2017 before briefly splitting, only to get back together in February 2018.
While the pandemic postponed Perry and Bloom's wedding plans, March 2020 marked a significant milestone in their relationship: Perry announced that she was pregnant. "Well, it wasn't an accident," she told SiriusXM's Mikey Piff at the time. "I'm so grateful for everything that I have been able to do and achieve, all the goals I've been able to check off my list, the life I've lived thus far. I've just been trying to create this space in my own life where I'm not running myself too ragged and creating space for something new to happen like this." In April 2020, the "Firework" singer shared Instagram photo of Bloom with some pink frosting smeared all over his smiling face. "It's a girl," she wrote. Bloom and Perry's daughter, Daisy Dove, was born that August.
Despite their obvious happiness together, there is one thing about the "Pirates of the Caribbean" star that especially annoys Perry — and it's a habit of his that she cannot stand.
Katy Perry hates it when Orlando Bloom leaves his floss lying around
During a recent episode of the U.K.'s "Heart Breakfast," Katy Perry opened up about her relationship with Orlando Bloom — and his worst habit. "Oh my god, he loves to floss, which thank god because some partners don't, and it's disgusting, and he has brilliant teeth," she said. "But he leaves the floss everywhere! On the side of my bed, and in the car, and on the kitchen table, I'm like, there are bins everywhere." When the show's host Jamie Theakston insisted that Perry train Bloom, the singer joked that she had done her "best."
But this wasn't the first time Perry discussed the little details of her romance with Bloom. On a March 2020 episode of "On Air With Ryan Seacrest," the singer revealed "there's a lot of friction" between her and the "Lord of the Rings" star — and that the "friction breeds something beautiful" between them. "It can breed a lot of light," she explained.
In the "Heart Breakfast" interview, Perry also revealed what she gave Bloom for his recent 45th birthday. "He's going to like, roam out into the woods ... so I got him like a lot of gear for his car, and we had a nice dinner," she said. " ... I talked to [Bloom's] best friend, he gave me a running list, and I said check, check, check." Perry also marked her fiancé's birthday with a special Instagram post — a carousel of photos that showed some of their most intimate moments. "You are the love and light of my life. I thank my lucky stars for you and our darling dd," she wrote.